The Global E-commerce Logistics Market is projected to cross USD 1000 Billion by 2028: Bonafide Research

Delivery became quick and last mile delivery is not a dream now majorly because of logistics infrastructure and technological developments such as logistics management software, robotics, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and real time information systems.

The e-commerce market is driven by the increasing preference for online shopping as well as the growing influence of social networking platforms on shopping habits and appealing online shopping offers. In addition, the growing trend of private-label services and direct-to-consumer business models is also impacting the outlook for market growth. According to the report titled, "Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook, 2027", published by Bonafide research, the market was valued at around USD 465 Billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 13% from 2022 to 2027.

Domestic orders will dominate the type of shipment market. Electric bicycles are expected to become more popular in the future due to their low cost. The demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to increase in the logistics industry in the coming years. Light-weighted vehicles tend to improve fuel efficiency, which will help save money.

Key Takeaways:

Transportation accounts for nearly 70% of the e-commerce logistics which is followed by the warehousing segment which is valued at more than USD 80 billion in 2021.



Middle East & Africa to be the fastest growing at a growth rate of 15.94%.

to be the fastest growing at a growth rate of 15.94%. Apparel & Accessories and Electronics together form for 45% of e-commerce logistics demand.

The domestic segment is leading the market with more than 80% of the market share.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to capture over 50% market share by 2027.

region is expected to capture over 50% market share by 2027. Based on country, china is the leader in e-commerce sales globally which is followed by the USA.

FedEx Corporation and Deutsche Post AG are the two major players in e-commerce logistics market.

Covid Impact on E-commerce logistics:

Consumers adopted the digital way of buying groceries to pay bills during a pandemic to overcome the lockdown blues. While many industries and businesses stumbled during the tough lockdown days, there was one industry that got free passage and made the most of the opportunity; e-commerce logistics. With most brick-and-mortar stores forced to shut down, most of the previously offline buyers too switched to the online mode of shopping. Interestingly, what earlier seemed to be a temporary phase limited to lockdowns shows no signs of a slowdown. Lockdowns may have been removed but the fear of the virus still looms large.

Increased sustainability and speed

Consumers' interest in receiving their goods quickly with one-day delivery or express delivery is increasing. The customers' demand witnessed changes related to timely delivery. Customers are more inclined toward same-day and next-day delivery. More warehouses, logistics centers, and improved transportation across the globe have played an important role in achieving faster transit times and will continue to be beneficial in the future. A new autonomous delivery system is poised to replace manual delivery systems on the market within the next few years.

E-commerce logistics going environment friendly

The companies are adopting zero-emission goals to reduce their carbon footprints and the environmental pollution caused by their fleet of delivery vehicles. FedEx is following a multi-track path to reduce carbon emissions in the delivery cycle by 2040. This includes investing in electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries, and digital solutions like FedEx Electronic Trade Documents that allow customers to submit their customs documents electronically, reducing paper waste. Additionally, FedEx is implementing solutions like reusable packaging to help reduce waste in the shipping process. E-commerce logistic companies are increasingly adding electric vehicles for deliveries.

Rising E-Commerce Industry to Stimulate the Market Growth

From a total of USD 5 Trillion e-commerce market, China dominates with more than 40% of sales. The average order value per E-commerce parcel and average delivery cost is also increasing which is a positive sign for the industry. The preference for online retail has steadily increased over the past decades, forcing companies to invest more heavily in e-commerce than in brick-and-mortar retail. The online comparison of prices and features/quality has driven a consumer's desire to buy products online, which in turn has driven an increase in the e-commerce logistics business demand. Continuous development in e-commerce will surge the demand for logistics services in areas such as express delivery and inventory management. Further, with the increase in urbanization and penetration of the internet and mobile, along with an increase in the number of warehouses and the expansion of the logistics industry, Given the safety and convenience provided by online shopping, e-commerce is here to stay, and it is important that businesses amp up their e-commerce logistics.

Increase in e-commerce sales during festivals or specific days.

Local festivities provide consumers with great deals and offers. Region-specific holidays, festivals, or payday sales offers to lure consumers to shop online more. For example, consumers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are among the most thrilled to search for Black Friday discounts compared to consumers in Brazil, the UK, and the US. Convenience is one of the key drivers behind e-commerce growth, and the inertia to get out of one’s comfort zone will most likely keep the momentum going for this industry.

Improving cross-border E-commerce:

The modern consumer wants eCommerce to transcend geographical boundaries; such change can already be observed in sophisticated Asian eCommerce markets such as Singapore and Malaysia. An estimated 55% of all eCommerce in Singapore and 40% of all Malaysian eCommerce is cross-border. As APAC becomes the next big destination for eCommerce and cross-border eCommerce becomes the norm, the other markets will soon follow.



Challenges faced by the E-commerce logistics market:

One of the most important aspects of logistics is to meet customer demand on time, reliability, communication, and form, and within e-logistics, this point is much more demanding. Estimate E-Commerce sales potential is a challenge for most companies. Implementing logistical processes and ensuring information flow along the supply chain are essential elements in designing an E-Commerce logistics model. Process automation and the selection of the most adequate hardware infrastructure, providing impeccable service can differentiate it from the competition. A single bad delivery can completely make or break a consumer’s perception of a brand. The surge in e-commerce deliveries, coupled with the heightened customer expectations for efficient and predictable delivery options, has added yet another layer to last-mile complexities. Furthermore, increased crude oil prices and their instability also impact the logistics companies, which affect market players' profit margin.

E-Commerce Logistics Market Trends



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the E-commerce logistics market. Major companies are integrating novel technologies such as Blockchain, automation, and patented technologies to provide insights, increase consumer experience, and secure operations. Blockchain and automation technologies decrease the cost and time for delivery. It has become a necessity to ease supply chain management and lower the logistics cost, innovate and simplify complex business operations through third-party logistics services. 3PL service providers use technology such as GPS, Transportation Management Software (TMS), barcodes, RFID, drones, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, robotics, and blockchain to reduce the amount of physical labor required in the supply chain. Moreover, Green e-commerce is a new trend within the world of e-commerce in which online businesses follow practices and use sales methods, including packaging and shipping, to reduce their impact on the environment.

Asia-Pacific region dominates the e-commerce logistics market owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in e-commerce logistics and inventory management. A shift to digitalization and technological advancements among SME's to further contribute to growth factors. Key players are enhancing their operations and increasing efficiency to stay competitive in the market.

North America held the second largest revenue share of around over 30% in 2021. The high revenue share is due to the presence of e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Walmart, and eBay. The United States is the second leading country in the e-commerce logistics market globally. Food and beverages, Toys and hobbies, Office equipment, and Sports and Leisure products are the most purchased items.

The rise in the emergence of numerous e-commerce websites and the availability of low-cost cargo are major factors driving the e-commerce logistics market in Europe . The surge in sales of foreign goods encouraged by cross-border e-commerce activities further accelerates market growth. On the other hand, regulatory issues and the implementation of strict rules imposed by the European Union are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, concerns regarding system security are projected to challenge the e-commerce logistics market in the forecast period.

Regional investments in infrastructure, air, and road infrastructure to meet the growing demand for global trade are already driving growth in the fulfillment of operations across the Middle East & African region. Logistics operators are already planning ahead, by utilizing early intelligence, tools, and technologies to stay ahead of anticipated disruptions, such as fluctuations in oil prices and geopolitical tensions. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have emerged as the key hub for demand and supply of e-commerce logistics.

In South America the declining costs of internet services and data and the growing use of credit cards and digital payment systems have reduced the challenges for adoption of online shopping. As a result, the region has captured the lowest market share of less than 2% globally. However, the lack of good infrastructure, inefficiencies in transportation facilities, poor condition of storage, complex tax structures, and poor skills of professionals are the reasons for region's slow growth rate over the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

Aramex to partner with eBay, to provide cross-border e-commerce solutions for the SME and start-up community in the APAC region across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

DTDC, adopts global location technology what3words to revolutionize deliveries across India to improve address accuracy, delivery efficiency, and customer experience all over India.

Locus, announced the launch of Delivery Linked Checkout (DLC), a first-of-its-kind integrated service; so that retailers can deliver orders on customer-preferred timelines while maintaining optimal capacity and service efficiencies.

A joint venture between Ajlan & Bros Holding and SF Express, AJEX Logistics Services (AJEX), to provide businesses in China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain to deliver express cross-border services.

Amazon has joined IRU for sustainability and decarbonization, road safety, and artificial intelligence. It has also announced to invest more than 1 billion euros up until 2027 to decarbonize its transportation network in Europe.

