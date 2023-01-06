Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the food pathogen detection technology market. As per TBRC’s food pathogen detection technology market forecast, the food pathogen detection technology market is expected to grow from $6.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growth in the food pathogen detection technology market is due to an increase in the outbreak of foodborne illness across the world. North America is expected to hold the largest food pathogen detection technology market share. Major players in the food pathogen detection technology market include SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC., Eurofins Scientific, Silliker Inc., IFP Institut Für Produktqualität GmbH, ALS Limited, Asurequality, Microbac Laboratories Inc.

Trending Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Trend

Genetic testing technology is being increasingly used for the rapid, sensitive, and reliable detection of pathogens in food. Genetic testing techniques identify the problem even when the pathogens are just formed or are in tiny concentration. For instance, in July 2022, 1health, a US-based software platform that enables diagnostic testing results to be accurately delivered in minutes, in partnership with Apollo Health Group, launched Apollo’s specialized high performing NGS tests. The Apollo Health Group is automating difficult genetic testing workflows and doing rid of risky paper-based procedures. Physicians around the United States can now register, make orders digitally and securely, and process test results promptly and securely via 1health's online platform.

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Segments

• By Technology: Traditional (Quantitative Culture And Qualitative Culture), Rapid (Convenience, Polymerase Chain Reaction, and Immunoassay)

• By Food Type: Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains

• By Type: E. Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, Other Types (Norovirus And Rotavirus)

• By Geography: The global food pathogen detection technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food pathogen detection technology refers to a method where pathogens in agro-food are found by growing microorganisms on agar plates, followed by routine, precise serological and biochemical testing for identification. This technique is based on the capability of bacteria to grow and form colonies in agar media.

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food pathogen detection technology market size, drivers and trends, food pathogen detection technology market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and food pathogen detection technology market growth across geographies.

