Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the drug delivery devices market. As per TBRC’s drug delivery devices market forecast, the global drug delivery devices market size is expected to grow from $115.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The growth in the drug delivery devices market is due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and other diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest drug delivery devices market share. Major players in the drug delivery devices market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 3M Company, Pfizer Inc., Baxter International, BD, Novartis AG, Gerresheimer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services.

Trending Drug Delivery Devices Market Trend

The microneedle (MN), is a highly efficient and versatile medical device technology, due to its prominent properties including painless penetration, low cost, excellent therapeutic efficacy, and relative safety. The major players operating in the global microneedle drug delivery system include 3M, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, nano Biosciences LLC., Nano Pass and more. The microneedles are fabricated using biodegradable polymers in which drugs or vaccines are encapsulated in the microneedles. Once, the microneedles dissolve in the skin, the drug gets released. This novel delivery method allows a wider variety of molecules to pass the skin’s barrier, thus allowing the transdermal delivery to be applied to a large range of clinical applications, including diabetes, severe osteoporosis, and influenza vaccination.

Drug Delivery Devices Market Segments

• By Route Of Administration: Oral Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Transmucosal Drug Delivery, Implantable Drug Delivery

• By Patient Care Setting: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, Other Patient Care Settings

• By Application: Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global drug delivery devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Drug delivery devices are used to deliver specific drugs to a specific part of the body to cure diseases. Drug delivery devices used in various patient care settings, such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and home care settings, are included in this market.

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on drug delivery devices market size, drivers and trends, drug delivery devices global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and drug delivery devices global market growth across geographies. The drug delivery devices global market analysis helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

