Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends

The Business Research Company’s Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market forecast, the global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $48.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

The growth in the point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market is due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, like diabetes, rheumatism, or cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market share. Major players in the point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, Beckman Coulter, Becton Dickinson and Company.

Over-the-Counter (OTC) testing is being termed as an important trend driving the growth of the point of care diagnostics market. FDA has approved OTC test kits for cholesterol, fecal occult blood, pregnancy, and HIV/HCV. This method would improve the access to testing and early detection of the disease. These testing kits may generate more revenue than prescription tests over the forecast period due to ease of using the kits, increased home care and self-testing, and a rise in availability and adoption rate.

• By Type: Infectious disease testing kits, Cardio metabolic monitoring kits,, Cholesterol testing kits, Pregnancy and fertility tests kits, Tumor/Cancer markers, Urinalysis testing kits, Hematology testing kits, Drugs of abuse testing kits, Fecal occult testing kits, Other Types

• By End User: Professional diagnostic centers, Hospitals/critical care centers, Outpatient healthcare Setting, Ambulatory care settings, Research laboratories, Home

• By Prescription Mode: Prescription-based Testing Devices, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Testing Devices

• By Geography: The global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Point-of-care diagnostics devices are designed to aid doctors in performing medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care, for immediate knowledge on diseases or conditions. These devices are used to test glucose and cholesterol levels, do electrolyte and enzyme analysis, test for drugs of abuse and for infectious diseases, and for pregnancy testing.

