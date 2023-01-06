Launch of Paspath NFT Platform Represents Golden Opportunity for Traditional Balinese Artists
A group of influential Bali-based visual artists gathered last month at the island’s famous Blanco Museum to hear about the role NFTs can play in lifting the global profile of indigenous art.
The December 26th gathering was hosted by Paspath, a new platform that is aiming to be Indonesia’s most vibrant marketplace for NFTs, blockchain based assets that are often used to signify ownership of a digital artwork. At the workshop, artists learned about how they can leverage this new technology to push the boundaries of their artistic visions and extend their global influence.
Mario Blanco, who owns the Blanco Museum and co-hosted the event, is a fixture of Bali’s art scene who has received several international photography prizes for his work focused on preserving traditional Indonesian culture. He is a firm believer that NFTs hold significant promise for his fellow Bali-based creators.
At the workshop, local painters and visual artists traded stories about their concerns and challenges, including the difficulty of promoting their art globally.
The last several years have had a significant impact on Bali’s artists, as the pandemic took its toll on tourism to the island. A smaller influx of tourists has further curtailed global access to Bali’s art, which is inextricably linked to its Hindu Javanese culture, and made it even more difficult for artists working in traditional forms to reach a worldwide audience.
But the new medium of NFTs represents a new avenue for artists to express their artistic vision, a Paspath representative explained. The workshop exposed Balinese traditional artists to new modes of expression that can help enhance the global visibility of their work.
“We are committed to working with local Balinese artists, and we believe we can offer tremendous value to the traditional art community,” says the representative of Paspath.
The Indonesia-based platform, which officially launched on December 31st, outlined several aspects of its value proposition to the assembled artists. First, as a highly diversified platform with strong global appeal, Paspath can facilitate the worldwide export of artistic works. In addition, it accepts Indonesian rupiah for payment, providing relative price stability and a user-friendly experience for customers. Paspath also supports multiple blockchains, including Ethereum chain, BNB, and others, therefore reducing transaction barriers. The platform is backed by a team of experienced blockchain entrepreneurs with a strong record of success in the NFT space, and it has forged partnerships with well-known industry players from all over the world.
The message seemed to find a receptive audience among the Balinese artists at the workshop, several of whom signed contracts on the spot to become Paspath partners.
Paspath says that the workshop was just the start of the company’s efforts to promote Web3 across the region. "We are a globalized team with rich experience in Web3, and we are big believers in Southeast Asia’s great potential to be a leader in Web3 and NFTs,” Paspath representative says. “We will plant deep roots in this region, provide new opportunities for creators, and make the Web3 world more accessible to consumers, so as to support the development of Southeast Asia in the Web3 space, and generate greater value for the industry.”
According to Paspath representative, the platform has a range of exciting NFT launches and workshop events planned for the near future, in a bid to get major cultural figures and organizations on board to promote Indonesia’s NFT market and share Indonesian culture with the world.
For one, Paspath will be releasing a collection of NFTs developed by Indonesian actor and director Jeremy Thomas, and will also be cooperating with the Indonesian NFT community Metarupa to develop additional IP for the platform.
Building on the success of the Blanco Museum event, Paspath is also planning to hold workshops with Superlative Gallery, a physical NFT gallery, as well as
with Metarupa.
