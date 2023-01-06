Councilmember Natali Fani-González is this Week’s Special Guest on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, May 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 5, 2023

Efforts to assist Montgomery County animal shelters will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 5, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council’s Economic Development Committee (ECON) and as a member of the Planning, Housing and Parks (PH) Committee, and Cathy Plevy, public information officer with the Takoma Park Police Department. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

The first show of the year will begin with an interview with Councilmember Fani-González highlighting her local government experience, strong background promoting economic opportunities and her goals as the representative for Montgomery County residents in District 6, which includes Wheaton, Glenmont, Forest Glen and Aspen Hill. Councilmember Fani-González will share how her own experiences as an immigrant have shaped who she is today. Fani-González is driven by her desire to give back to the community that has given her so much by creating opportunities for the most vulnerable, spurring strong economic development among small business owners, developing strategies to make affordable housing more available in the County and making our streets safer.

The show will conclude with information about the fifth annual essential drive for Montgomery County animal shelters hosted by the Takoma Park Police Department. From Jan. 3 through March 3, Takoma Park Police will be collecting new or gently used bath towels, beach towels, bathroom rugs, hand towels, washcloths, blankets, beds, toys and unopened food to help the Montgomery County animal shelters. Residents who would like to donate can drop off the items at the Takoma Park Police Department lobby located at 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park, MD.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez Villagrán, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

