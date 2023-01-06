WePad Empowers Users to Customize Their Staking Experience with New Options
EINPresswire.com/ -- WePad, a decentralized fundraising platform for startups, has announced the introduction of three new staking pools: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. These pools allow users to choose their preferred staking timeline and APR rate. In addition, WePad has rebranded its Staking 2.0 feature as Basic Staking, which now offers a fixed APR rate of 3% and no lock-up period. These updates give users the power to customize their staking experience and increase profits.
WePad is a cryptocurrency launchpad that entered the market in 2022 and quickly gained recognition as a leader in the industry. The company prioritizes transparency, innovation and a responsible approach to encourage the growth of young companies and provide enjoyable experiences for users. WePad is also dedicated to staying at the forefront of technology and offering new opportunities for both startups and their supporters.
In line with this philosophy, WePad has made several major updates to its staking options. First, traditional Staking 2.0 has been renamed as Basic Staking. In addition, WePad has added three new staking pools with different timelines – 3 months (Silver), 6 months (Gold), or 12 months (Platinum). Each of them offers a unique APR rate: 12% for the Silver pool, 25% for the Gold pool, and 50% for the Platinum pool. Finally, the project has also adopted the APR staking indication model to help users understand the potential returns on their staked cryptocurrency. To learn more, please refer to this company’s blog post on the switch to APR.
"With new staking pools, WePad customers will enjoy more flexible deposit conditions and optimize their earnings," said WePad CEO Eugeni Ipatko. "We have introduced several locking periods – this is a must-have feature for all self-respecting staking platforms. As usual, there are no hard staking limits, so customers can stake any amount of WWYs and earn."
Staking does not impact eligibility for IDO participation on WePad. To join an IDO on WePad, it’s necessary to stake 10,000 WWY tokens in one of the available pools. The user's allocation percentage is also determined based on the proportion of WWY tokens they own, as WePad uses a proportional token allocation model.
WePad is committed to bringing together the best in the industry, and its new staking pools are just one example of this dedication. The project’s team encourages all of its users, whether new or experienced, to explore the staking opportunities available on the platform and see the potential benefits for themselves.
About WePad
WePad has experienced explosive growth since its launch in 2022, quickly establishing itself as one of the top 25 DeFi projects on BNB Smart Chain and the fastest-growing launchpads. With thousands of active community members and the support of over 500 blockchain experts and opinion leaders, WePad has become a trusted name in the industry.
The key to WePad's success is its advanced technology and extensive market knowledge. The team has developed a unique allocation model that allows users to secure large allocations on a first-come, first-served basis, with allocations starting at $200 in the latest IDO.
Every project on WePad is thoroughly vetted using a list of over 40 criteria, including the project's value proposition, creators, and tokenomics. This careful curation process allows WePad to select only the highest-quality projects for its platform, with less than 1% of applicants being accepted. Medieval Empires is proud to be among the select few projects chosen for launch on WePad.
To learn more about WePad and how it is revolutionizing the fundraising process for blockchain startups, visit the website, follow the project on Twitter and Medium, and join the community chat.
