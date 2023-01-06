Modular Data Center Market Size to $86.92Bn by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.5%;North America led with the largest Share in 2021

Modular Data Center Market Forecast to 2028

Dell, Huawei, IBM; Oracle; and Vertiv Group Corp. are well-known key players and financially strong companies in the global Modular Data Center Market.

The modular data center market is expected to grow from US$ 23.35 billion in 2022 to US$ 86.92 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2028. To prosper in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today's businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions.



A Surge in Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions and Growing Demand for Deployable & Scalable Data Centers to Boost the Growth of Modular Data Center Market During 2022–2028.

Modular data centers are easy to deploy, and they provide end users with flexibility and high scalability in business operations, along with enhancing the overall energy efficiency of operations. Advancing digital ecosystems and large data generation are providing ample opportunities for the players operating in the global modular data center market. A few factors that might hinder the growth of the modular data center market are low awareness about modular products, and reluctance and low confidence among end users for adopting new technologies.

Top Key Players of Modular Data Center Market Report are Dell Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; IBM Corporation; Oracle; Vertiv Group Corp.; STULZ MODULAR; Eaton; BladeRoom Group Ltd; and EDGE MISSION CRITICAL SYSTEMS, LLC.

Recent Development:

In September 2022, Schindler Group planned to feature its new BuilT-In All-In-One Solution in BEX Asia. The solution provides building owners and managers with a single, consolidated platform along with Schindler's transit management system to conveniently and competently manage building access systems, and security applications.

In February 2020, Dell Inc. announced a new solution to help capture the time-sensitive value of devices at the edge and help customers adjust to the changing nature of data, outside of a traditional data center. In addition, with smaller modular data centers and improved telemetry management—customers can overcome edge computing, network, and storage challenges in core data centers and public clouds.



Modular data center is emerging as a prominent solution in countries and regions facing frequent dramatic weather changes, and at sites where building a traditional brick-and-mortar facility is a complex and challenging task due to the lack of infrastructure. In such places, these data centers offer efficient data storage and processing without latency, helping enterprises with the ability to scale up their data centers with low capital expenditure and greater predictability. Further, a surge in data traffic with the increasing use of the internet, and the rise of small and medium-sized enterprises in large numbers are expected to bolster the adoption of modular data centers during the forecast period.

Modular data center is emerging as a prominent solution in countries and regions facing frequent dramatic weather changes, and at sites where building a traditional brick-and-mortar facility is a complex and challenging task due to the lack of infrastructure. In such places, these data centers offer efficient data storage and processing without latency, helping enterprises with the ability to scale up their data centers with low capital expenditure and greater predictability. Further, a surge in data traffic with the increasing use of the internet, and the rise of small and medium-sized enterprises in large numbers are expected to bolster the adoption of modular data centers during the forecast period.



Key Segmentation:

Based on the deployment type, the modular data center market is bifurcated into brownfield and greenfield deployment. The brownfield deployment segment dominated the modular data center market with the largest share in 2021. A brownfield deployment is an addition or upgrade of the existing data center. Demand for data centers deployed by this method continues to rise due to scalability and reliability, which help maintain workloads. Brownfield deployment includes integrating a new feature to software, adding a new module to an existing enterprise system, and upgrading code to enhance the functionality of an app. These factors, as a result propelling the growth of this segment in modular data center market.



The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Modular Data Center market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the modular data center market growth. With a surge in digitization across several industries, companies adopted modern technologies to simplify their business operations and ease work processes. Moreover, the global corporate sector embraced there the work-from-home/remote work model at a massive scale to continue operations amid this financial and health crisis. Also, companies are significantly investing in building next-generation data centers to support digital transformation needs in the post-pandemic situation.

North America dominates the modular data center market, followed by Europe. In addition, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South America are expected to exhibit higher growth in the modular data center market due to the growing awareness about the benefits of modular data centers in these regions.



