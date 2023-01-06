Ganjika Launches New Delta 8 Live Resin Infused Vegan Gummies
The gummies are infused with full spectrum delta-8 extract to give a non-psychoactive but physical effect that promotes relaxation and relief from anxietyCARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ganjika, a well-known company in the cannabis industry, has recently launched new vegan gummies infused with full spectrum Delta 8 live resin and available in multiple organic fruit flavors. The company is a premier producer of a variety of ultra-quality hemp products and with this launch, it aims to have an addition to its collection of products doing really well on the market.
Ganjika’s new delta 8 gummies with live resin are available in orange cream, pineapple, blue raz, peach, cherry, cotton candy flavors. Made of 100% natural ingredients, the gummies have a delicious taste with naturally balanced flavors. They also provide a safe and pleasant way to consume Delta-8 THC edibles as compared to swallowing capsules or dropping infused oil into the mouth. Dosage is also easy to find and control as the amount of gummies consumed can be easily tracked.
Keeping the ingredients fully natural also impacts the effect of the vegan gummies. While they are not as fast acting as smoking D8, the benefits of the gummies can be felt very soon after digestion which is generally around 30 minutes. At the same time, the gummies also provide an enjoyable way to experience Delta 8. They are half as strong as THC and do not have side effects of the compounds.
The live resin delta 8 gummies can be used to relieve aches, swelling, and other physical ailments, as well as promoting a sense of calmness and relaxation. So far, these factors have made the gummies popular among users as a post workout snack or after a long day of work.
The Delta-8 THC infused in these gummies are extracted from USA grown HEMP that follows strict health and safety guidelines. The products are 3rd party lab tested for purity and accuracy of content.
During the launch, the company’s CEO said, “All the hemp we use in our products are locally grown in a vertical tower hydroponic farm completely free of contamination and chemicals. When you buy our products, you help the world by supporting a company that sells 100% natural and organic products. Our farms have minimal impact on the environment and they use 96% less water than traditional soil cultivation farms. With the wide variety of premium quality products we offer, spoiling you for choice has become our second nature.”
Since the Delta 8 infused vegan gummies are yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Ganjika recommends consulting a physician before consuming the product. It also prohibits consumption for any individual below the age of 21 years unless allowed by the government of their respective state or territory.
FDA DISCLAIMER:
The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated the statements made regarding THC products, and the efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not a substitute or alternative to health care practitioners' information. Before using any product, consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or complications. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.
About Ganjika: Ganjika is a brand name used by TazoFarms, hemp company that produces a wide variety of consumable premium hemp products.
