Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (January 5 - 11, 2023)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 310 to MM 340: Maintenance crews will perform patching operations on I-40 from the 310 MM to the 340 MM in both directions from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM on 01/05/23. Motorists are advised to use caution while driving through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Water line installation continues between North and South Tabor Loop. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Strong/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Grading activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Traffic has been shifted to a temporary traffic pattern while construction is ongoing along SR-28 (US-127). Concrete barrier rail is being placed along areas where upcoming work is to be performed. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the traffic pattern shifts.

[Cleary Construction, Inc./Strong/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) repair of bridges over Byrds Creek (LM 10.7) and Three Mile Creek (LM 11.1): Construction activities are ongoing under the bridges over Byrds Creek and Three Mile Creek. Temporary lane closures will be necessary at times for the work to be performed. Flaggers, advanced signs, and cones or drums will accompany any lane closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Thomson and Thomson, Inc./Strong/CNW018]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127S) repair of the bridges over the Little Obed River (LM 16): The left lane on SR-28 (US-127S) has been closed in both directions as well as the median crossovers nearest the bridges. Motorists should be aware of the lane closure and merge early if possible. Construction crews will be performing bridge deck replacement activities on and under the bridges. Construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: SR-28 (US-127S) LM 16.0 northbound horizontal clearance of 15 feet. SR-28 (US-127) LM 16.0 southbound horizontal clearance of 15 feet.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Strong/CNW237]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 (GENESIS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 1.0: Shoulder and single lane closures from Ledford Drive to Industrial Blvd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/03/23 through 01/13/23 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-758]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462) and Genesis Road (SR-298), as well as short term closures of City streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will be continuing work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Moore/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Twin K Construction/Moore/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor is utilizing flagging operations throughout the project in multiple areas for grading and paving operations. Motorists are now utilizing all new alignment for SR-56. Motorists should use caution at the intersections of SR-56 and all side roads through the project, as these intersections have changed recently. Motorists traveling old SR-56 should use South Tittsworth and the newly constructed Jacobs Pillar Road to access the new alignment of SR-56. Work will be on-going near College Street and Douglas Road to complete grade work. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph through the construction zone. Motorists should expect delays, watch for flaggers, and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 (HILHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.2 to LM 4.99: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Davis Road and Jerry Bilbrey Lane. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 12/17/22 through 01/31/23 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. [2022-457]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.25 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and single lane closures from Cane Creek Road to the intersection of Cookeville Boatdock Road and Burgess Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 01/31/23 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV284]

DISTRICT 28

CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) construction from near Barker Road (LM 1.2) to east of Hoover Road (LM 2.5): The contractor will be installing construction signs and working adjacent to the roadway this week. Motorists should use caution and watch for workers. On 01/11/23 the contractor is scheduled to start milling operations on SR-1. During milling operations, the contractor will be utilizing lane closures and flagging operations.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW348]

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor will be installing snow plowable raised pavement markers throughout the project. The contractor may be utilizing daily lane closures to complete this work and any maintenance work. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for equipment and workers.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 TDOT Contractor westbound at MM 110: A slab repair at this on-ramp from 1/10/23 to 1/12/23 from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM local time.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 12.43 to LM 14.48: Mobile lane closures along SR-50 between S. Front Street and E. Main Street to Warren Chapel Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/05/22 through 01/20/23 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. [2022-543]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Travel lanes at all sites have been shifted and are open to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY SR- 2 (US-41, US-64, US-72) miscellaneous safety improvements from the Jasper city limits (LM 19.1) to SR-27 (LM 19.23): The contractor will be working in Marion SR-2 from LM 19 - 21. They will be installing signs off the roadway and will have temporary shoulder closures and flagging operations.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNW349]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Voiles/CNV307]

MARION COUNTY SR-28 repair of four corrugated metal pipe culverts at LM 6.7, 7.3, 7.7, and 7.9.: The contractor will be repairing corrugated metal pipes on SR-28 in Sequatchie County at LM 6.7, LM 7.3, LM 7.7, and LM 7.9. This work will require shoulder closures only.

[Morgan Contracting, Inc./Voiles/CNW195]

MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/19/22 through 01/31/23 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-395]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 N on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St that is off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs to get to Broad St. will have to use the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. Exit to Broad St. On Thursday of this reporting period, from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, there will be one lane closed on the US27 S on ramp to I-24 East as the contractor works to pave over the potholes on the ramp.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Weather permitting, the contractor will implement single lane closures between the hours of 9:00 PM until 6:00 AM Sunday through Thursday, at the following locations: I-24 WB MM 185 to MM 183, I-24 EB MM 183 to MM 184, and North Terrace.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures in both the Northbound and Southbound directions on I-75 from 9:00 PM – 6:00 AM on Thursday, and Sunday thru Wednesday. During these lane closures, the contractor might have to temporary close some of the ramps so that they can work on the ramp. Starting on Friday December 6th at 9:00 PM until 10:00 AM Saturday morning there will be 3 lanes closed on I-75 Southbound from MM 7 to MM 6.2 so the contractor can repair the concrete pavement slab at MM 6.4. In the same location starting at about 10:00 AM, the contractor will open up this area to two lanes and it will be opened to two lanes as the concrete cures until about 1:00 AM Sunday morning.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNW046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0) to SR-2 (US-11, US-64, US-72, LM 2.2): During this reporting period, there will be lane closures during the day as the contractor starts to mill the roadway. There will be flaggers stopping traffic as this work is being done. The motoring public needs to expect possible long delays as this work takes place.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW213]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.74 to LM 5.61: Shoulder and single lane closures from Broad Street to in front of Chattem. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and cones/barrels will be present, 01/05/23 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm with a rain date of 01/06/23. [2022-795]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 2.25 to LM 2.8: Shoulder and single lane closures between Birmingham Hwy and Lilac Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and cones/barrels will be present, 01/03/23 through 01/24/23 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2022-624]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility work. The flagging operations will be performed on 01/05/23, 01/06/23, 01/09/23, 01/10/23 and 01/11/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. Nighttime flagging operations will also be required on Spalding Drive on 01/09/23, 01/10/23 and 01/11/23 for setting of Bridge 1 beams.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 5.94 to LM 6.38: Shoulder and single lane closures from S. Orchard Knob Ave and S. Watkins Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 12/01/22 through 01/31/23 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2022-754]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work northbound at LM 19.43: Shoulder and single lane closures from Timesville Road to Chicory Place. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks. signage, and cones/barrels will be present, 01/05/2023 through 01/11/2023 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. [2022-776]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work northbound from LM 20.09 to LM 22.96: Shoulder and single lane closures from Anderson Pike and Edgewood Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and cones/barrels will be present, 01/05/23 through 01/20/23 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2022-799]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. There will be intermittent lane closures on Signal Mountain Road as the contractor will have flaggers out as they work. Due to the possibility of flaggers stopping traffic, traffic should be aware of possible delays in this area.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW001]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations starting 10/20/2022 throughout the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection will continue to operate & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Drivers should be cautious of the new traffic pattern and lane shifts in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue bridge repairs on the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Traffic on the bridge over Chestuee Creek on SR-163 at LM 11.74 will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance will be limited to 11’. Wide load detour routes will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Wagner/CNW282]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from near SR-2 (US-11 / LM 2.5) to west of County Road 750 (LM 8.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM to perform roadway striping and guardrail repair. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW112]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-019]

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (OLD DIXIE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.01 to LM 2.5: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-302 as crews transition work zones between SR-30 and Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 03/25/23 from 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM. [2022-643]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNW127]

REGION 2 The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will continue making several repairs to damaged attenuators at various locations. Locations include I-75 North and I-24 West split in Hamilton County, and I-24 Westbound ramp to SR-2 and SR-58 in Hamilton County. The contractor will be using shoulder and median closures at these locations during daytime and nighttime hours. Motorists should use caution in the areas and watch for workers

[Site-Safe, LLC/Harris/CNW120]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNV302]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNW237: SR-28 (US-127S) LM 16.0 northbound horizontal clearance of 15 feet. SR-28 (US-127) LM 16.0 southbound horizontal clearance of 15 feet.

MCMINN COUNTY - CNW282: Horizontal clearance maximum of 11’.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.