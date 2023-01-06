Bartholemew A Green Adventure - A Must-Read Book To Promote Awareness About Climate Change In a Fun And Interactive Way
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bartholemew A Green Adventure by Suzanne Edwards is an adventure story series to teach children about environmental education, preservation, and what to do for a greener future.
Human-induced climate change is the largest, most pervasive threat to the natural environment and societies the world has ever experienced. Bartholemew A Green Adventure is a recently launched children's book by Suzanne Edwards that offers a timely, positive message about being environmentally active for children. Mixing education with entertainment, the series of books are designed to keep children reading in a fun and educational way and encourage them to take their first steps towards making Mother Earth safe and green.
Bartholemew A Green Adventure is an exciting new series of children's adventure books that converts the much-maligned Monarch caterpillar Bartholemew into a courageous, nature-loving hero. Drawing inspiration from her daughter Shannon playing experience with her friend who was poking a caterpillar with a stick, the author decided to wrote a story. It’s a story about the ever-increasing rate of climate change and the consequences that come with it. This series will teach children about key geographical and environmental hotspots in the world that are experiencing major climate change, as well as educate them on why these changes are taking place and what they can do to help fight for the cause.
The book entertains, informs, and promotes awareness about the environment in a positive, exciting, and engaging way for children. Through the adventures of a caterpillar and his friends, young readers will learn more about the environment, as well as be able to relate to various themes in the book such as: going through puberty, friendship, acceptance, and growth.
Suzanne Edwards is an author driven by passion. Her writings on the environment have been published in magazines, and online journals across the globe. Now she writes children's books to inspire and educate kids about the environment through a fun adventure story.
“This is the first children’s book series featuring significant evolutionary transition and dedicated to education about climate change. Providing a fun and engaging way to learn about some of the most threatened environments in the world, this series is relevant and unique. Bartholemew A Green Adventure is an epic early reader adventure story and a mnemonic device that illustrates key areas of the world that are vulnerable to climate change. With wonderful pictures and interactive games and tips, you can save the planet with Bartholemew and his friends!” - said the author.
Through the themes of puberty, friendship, acceptance, loss, and growing up children can help readers learn valuable lessons about overcoming obstacles and becoming the best version of themselves. The focus on environmental issues and geographical hotspots is also important for children to learn about, as it can help them understand the impact of climate change and the importance of protecting the planet. Overall, this book sounds like a great choice for children who want to learn, be entertained, and be inspired.
Bartholemew A Green Adventure is a series of adventure books demonstrating the need to be environmentally active in every aspect of life so that earth can be made a better place again. Each book in this series is carefully crafted to teach children about various important environmental concepts that will impact their lives. Children will also get to play fun games interspersed throughout the stories!
By using key concepts (being green and healthy) the book helps children become aware of how simple actions can make a huge difference in their own lives, their families, and the world around them. Bartholemew A Green Adventure gives young children the knowledge and tools to become a Green hero!
For more information visit her website: https://suzanneedwardsbooks.com/
Suzanne Edwards
Human-induced climate change is the largest, most pervasive threat to the natural environment and societies the world has ever experienced. Bartholemew A Green Adventure is a recently launched children's book by Suzanne Edwards that offers a timely, positive message about being environmentally active for children. Mixing education with entertainment, the series of books are designed to keep children reading in a fun and educational way and encourage them to take their first steps towards making Mother Earth safe and green.
Bartholemew A Green Adventure is an exciting new series of children's adventure books that converts the much-maligned Monarch caterpillar Bartholemew into a courageous, nature-loving hero. Drawing inspiration from her daughter Shannon playing experience with her friend who was poking a caterpillar with a stick, the author decided to wrote a story. It’s a story about the ever-increasing rate of climate change and the consequences that come with it. This series will teach children about key geographical and environmental hotspots in the world that are experiencing major climate change, as well as educate them on why these changes are taking place and what they can do to help fight for the cause.
The book entertains, informs, and promotes awareness about the environment in a positive, exciting, and engaging way for children. Through the adventures of a caterpillar and his friends, young readers will learn more about the environment, as well as be able to relate to various themes in the book such as: going through puberty, friendship, acceptance, and growth.
Suzanne Edwards is an author driven by passion. Her writings on the environment have been published in magazines, and online journals across the globe. Now she writes children's books to inspire and educate kids about the environment through a fun adventure story.
“This is the first children’s book series featuring significant evolutionary transition and dedicated to education about climate change. Providing a fun and engaging way to learn about some of the most threatened environments in the world, this series is relevant and unique. Bartholemew A Green Adventure is an epic early reader adventure story and a mnemonic device that illustrates key areas of the world that are vulnerable to climate change. With wonderful pictures and interactive games and tips, you can save the planet with Bartholemew and his friends!” - said the author.
Through the themes of puberty, friendship, acceptance, loss, and growing up children can help readers learn valuable lessons about overcoming obstacles and becoming the best version of themselves. The focus on environmental issues and geographical hotspots is also important for children to learn about, as it can help them understand the impact of climate change and the importance of protecting the planet. Overall, this book sounds like a great choice for children who want to learn, be entertained, and be inspired.
Bartholemew A Green Adventure is a series of adventure books demonstrating the need to be environmentally active in every aspect of life so that earth can be made a better place again. Each book in this series is carefully crafted to teach children about various important environmental concepts that will impact their lives. Children will also get to play fun games interspersed throughout the stories!
By using key concepts (being green and healthy) the book helps children become aware of how simple actions can make a huge difference in their own lives, their families, and the world around them. Bartholemew A Green Adventure gives young children the knowledge and tools to become a Green hero!
For more information visit her website: https://suzanneedwardsbooks.com/
Suzanne Edwards
Bartholemew A Green Adventure
ecolady28@gmail.com