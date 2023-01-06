Rich Communication Services Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rich Communication Services Market Drivers Increasing Smartphones Penetration

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Rich Communication Services Market is forecast to reach $3.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. Rising penetration of smartphones along with enhancing standards for digital marketing campaigns are acting as major drivers towards significant growth of rich communication services. Moreover, implementation of universal communication protocol specification by GSM Association (GSMA) to provide a consistent messaging platform experience enabling operator service interoperability has also caused higher adoption towards rich communication services. Factors such as advanced features like group chatting, read receipts, location sharing, media sharing and many others have caused major usage of such services compared to traditional SMS protocols. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Cloud models are anticipated to have a significant growth during the forecast period in the rich communication services market due to its capabilities of providing faster data delivery within low cost service features.

2. Key market players such as Summit Technology Inc. and Mavenir have been helping towards significant growth of rich communication services market in North America.

3. Increased global smart phone penetration along with capability of improving advertising brand campaigns are some of the major driving factors towards significant growth of rich communication services market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud deployed models are anticipated to have a major share in the rich communication services market during the forecast period 2021-2026 at 26.5% CAGR.

2. Cloud storage services have been widely leveraged by various network providers to ensure faster messaging platform delivery as well as due to lower pricing models with subscriptions which is driving the segment at 26.2% CAGR through 2026.

3. North America has contributed with a major share during 2020 at 34.6% and is anticipated to have a significant growth in the global rich communication services market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Rich Communication Services industry are -

1. Alcatel-Lucent S.A

2. Infinite Convergence Solutions Inc.

3. Mavenir

4. Neusoft Corporation

5. Vodafone Group Plc

