Chief Coroner Provides Recommendations to the Saskatchewan Health Authority After the Death of Shayne Turner

Late last year, the Chief Coroner reopened the investigation of Shayne Turner at the request of the family and met with them to discuss next steps. Rather than holding an inquest, two recommendations were made to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) in December, which include:

The SHA shall consider a formal protocol between Regina hospital emergency departments and the Regina Brief and Social Detox Services, as a way to provide an immediate avenue for admittance if a person is requesting entry to the detox center when being released from care. The SHA review their protocol, as it pertains to providing naloxone kits to persons treated for drug toxicity or drug addiction, upon their release from care.

"The Saskatchewan Coroners Service continues to work collaboratively with local agencies and the Drug Task Force to reduce drug-related harm across the province," Chief Coroner Clive Weighill said. "The Service remains committed to educating the public whenever possible to mitigate any potential risk due to dangerous practices and conditions in an effort to keep all Saskatchewan citizens safe."

