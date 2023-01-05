Government Provides $3 Million in New Funding to YWCA Regina for Women and Families

CANADA, January 5 - Released on January 5, 2023

Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) is providing an additional $3 million grant to support the YWCA Centre for Women and Families project.

"Our government is proud to provide further support to this important project," Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "This will connect women and children in vulnerable situations to a safe, stable and affordable place to live, as we continue to work with our valued partners at YWCA Regina to provide affordable housing to families in need."

When completed, the YWCA Regina Centre for Women and Families will provide 68 affordable housing units for women and children, as well as 40 emergency shelter spaces that are funded by the ministries of Social Services and Justice.

YWCA Regina helps families reach their full potentials by addressing the complex issues that women and communities face. It provides childcare, shelter and housing, community programs, family support programs and outreach services.

"We are incredibly thankful for this contribution from the Government of Saskatchewan. This is a clear investment and commitment to our province's most vulnerable women and families for generations to come, ensuring long-term and sustainable solutions in addressing poverty and gender-based violence," CEO of YWCA Regina Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said. "When all levels of government step up to the table and invest in projects like the Centre for Women and Families, it is a clear indicator to our community that we can, and will work together for the betterment of our whole society."

Housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan, through SHC, has invested more than $806 million to develop more than 12,000 affordable housing units and repair more than 6,000 homes. SHC has also invested nearly $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $441 million to improve provincially-owned housing. To learn more, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca.

