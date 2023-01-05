Submit Release
Lace Up Your Skates: the Rink on Wascana Is Now Open for its Second Year

CANADA, January 5 - Released on January 5, 2023

Wascana Centre is happy to announce the opening of the Rink on Wascana for the 2023 season. Located on Wascana Lake at Legislative Landing, the rink also includes washrooms and a warming facility, highlighted by the prestigious backdrop of the Legislative Building.  

The rink is free to use and open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. From ice skating lessons to special events, the rink sets the perfect scene for any occasion, and everyone is welcome.

“Wascana Centre encourages everyone to lace up their skates and experience one of the most iconic outdoor rinks in Canada,“ Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. “The Rink on Wascana provides the perfect opportunity to have fun and be active this winter season. It’s a one-of-a-kind skating experience for all.”

Rigorous measures are in place to ensure all ice access is safe. These checks include ice maintenance, snow removal and periodic ice thickness testing.  

"We are happy to open the Rink on Wascana, and provide visitors new ways to embrace winter in Wascana Centre," Provincial Capital Commission's Executive Director Jenna Schroeder said. "This safe and accessible rink is a must-experience destination for everyone."  

Winter-themed programs, lessons and events will be planned throughout the season. Visit the Wascana Centre website for details.  

The Rink on Wascana will be the heart of the Wascana hub for Frost Regina, taking place February 3 to 12, 2023. In addition to events and programming on the rink, this year will once again feature dogsledding, horse sleigh rides and Hockey Night on Wascana, featuring young athletes from the Outdoor Hockey League. Visit frostregina.ca for a comprehensive list of programs and events.

For more information, contact:

Corey Rhiendel
Government Relations
Regina
Phone: 306-787-6156
Email: corey.rhiendel2@gov.sk.ca

