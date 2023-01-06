Cloud Integration Market Size Expected to Reach $6.7 Billion with CAGR of 14.9% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Cloud Integration Market Drivers Growing Demand Among the Enterprises to Streamline Business Processes

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cloud Integration Market is estimated to surpass $6.7 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 14.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Cloud integration is a process of integrating a system of tools and technologies that connect the various Systems, Applications, Data process, Repositories, and IT environments. The main aim of cloud integration is to connect different elements of various cloud and local resources into a single environment that allows administrators to smoothly access and control various applications, data, services, and systems. The demand of cloud based integration is increasing owing to their faster connectivity to run multiple application. Adoption of cloud integration is rising in various organization owing to cost-effective and flexible solutions which are driving the growth of this market. E-commerce data integration provides a significant improvement in functionality and provide security. It also helps to save time and increase productivity which are driving the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. While most consumers buy integration solutions from boutique vendors and specialised service providers, there will likely be a trend to avoid storing all data on a single server in the future, as this may pose security risks.

2. It is expected that cloud data integration will be much more advanced than it is today. Companies will initially seek to incorporate cloud data to ensure rudimentary compatibility between various cloud providers, business tools, cloud and internal data sources, but they will soon begin to look for more value.

3. Through linking data at the semantic level and using techniques such as entity resolution, cloud data integration would have to begin providing greater business value to understand exactly how data is related. Future cloud data integration would also be able to recommend and automatically relate new sources of relevant information.

Segmental Analysis:

1. E-Commerce Data Integration is the largest segment among types. E-Commerce Data Integration is a data transfer between the e-commerce platform and five critical components of accounting, inventory, sales, CRM and marketing. Moreover, e-commerce helps in finding details like customer data, web orders, payment methods and shipments.

2. Telecommunication plays a important role in the emerging cloud markets and ecosystem. Telecommunication network is a central part of multitenant cloud architecture delivering multi-services for multi-users with high Qos and optimal resource allocation.

3. North American region dominated the global Cloud Integration market with a share of over 37% in 2020. The US government's Federal Cloud Computing Strategy entails a compulsory transition from older government IT systems to cloud computing technology in an extensive attempt to minimise costs and improve performance.

4. The Cloud Adoption strategy of the Government of Canada fills the gap between the supply and demand of cloud services and offers a consistent approach to managing the risks of cloud adoption.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cloud Integration industry are -

1. IBM

2. SAP

3. Oracle

4. Microsoft

5. Information Builders

