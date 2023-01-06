Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, January 6, 2023

10:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a virtual commemoration event to mark the third anniversary of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 tragedy. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, and Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Sean Fraser will also be in attendance.