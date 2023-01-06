Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, January 6, 2023
January 5, 2023 8:17 PM | 1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
|
Private Meetings
|
|
|
10:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a virtual commemoration event to mark the third anniversary of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 tragedy. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, and Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Sean Fraser will also be in attendance.
|
|
|
|
Closed to Media
|
|
The Prime Minister will speak with His Majesty King Charles III
|
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/05/c4182.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.