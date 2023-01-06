VNA Health Care Discusses the Importance of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine This Winter's Tridemic

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / With winter in full force, three major viruses, COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are teaming up to cause significant challenges for the American healthcare system and putting vulnerable individuals at serious risk of medical complications or death.

The tridemic, an occurrence where cases of all three viruses surge at the same time, is occurring for multiple reasons. Families have recently gathered to celebrate the holiday season during December, which gives viruses an opportunity to circulate. Not only that, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, many of these individuals may not have been exposed to RSV or flu within the past few years, and may be more susceptible to those viruses since they have been underexposed or may not have gotten vaccinated.

This quarter, VNA Health Care, a leader in patient-centered healthcare, highlights the importance of COVID-19 vaccine awareness and education, doing its part to keep the greater Chicagoland area and communities safe this winter.

Vaccines: The Best Weapon in the Fight Against the COVID-19 Pandemic

Widespread vaccination is the only surefire way to fight back against COVID-19. However, hesitancy on the part of the American public continues to be a significant barrier to mitigating the impact of this virus. Vaccine awareness, education, and acceptance all play a major role in protecting the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike and are the key to combatting the seasonal surges of cases in the ongoing pandemic.

The Importance of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccination and Staying Up to Date with COVID-19 Boosters

So far this flu and RSV season has turned out to be an especially troublesome one, hitting much earlier and much harder than first anticipated. According to data obtained from CNBC, this year there have been more reported cases of RSV than the last two years. Similarly, the CDC reports that there have been at least 1.6 million flu cases, resulting in over 13,000 hospitalizations and 730 deaths as of October 29th, with no signs of slowing down. All of this has led doctors around the country to sound the alarm with worries that the healthcare system will be too overloaded to effectively manage the ongoing siege of patients needing life-saving care.

Getting a COVID-19 Vaccination Can Save Lives: Here's How

1. Vaccines Offer the Best Protection: Despite the progress that has been made in controlling the spread of the virus, Covid-19 continues to be a significant public health threat, with millions of new cases and deaths occurring each year. Getting vaccinated can help to protect you and your loved ones from getting infected with the virus.

2. Vaccines Are Effective: Covid-19 vaccines have been shown to be highly effective at preventing illness and death from the virus. According to the CDC, viruses are constantly changing to create new types of the virus, called variants. So far, research shows that the Covid-19 vaccines used in the United States continue to protect against severe disease, hospitalization, and death from circulating variants.

3. Vaccines Protect the Most Vulnerable: Elderly people and those with certain underlying health conditions are at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19. Vaccines can help to protect these groups from getting seriously ill.

4. Vaccines Help To End The Pandemic: As more people get vaccinated, the virus has fewer opportunities to spread and to create new variants and there is a greater opportunity to bring the pandemic under greater control.

5. Vaccines Save Lives: Getting vaccinated can help to prevent severe illness and death from Covid-19, which has been responsible for millions of deaths around the world.

6. Vaccines Can Help To Return To Normal Activities: As more people get vaccinated, it will be possible to return to more normal activities without interruption, such as going to work, school, and social events.

7. Updated (Bivalent) Boosters Protect Against New COVID-19 Variants: The updated (bivalent) boosters are called "bivalent" because they protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5. Staying up to date with boosters is important in order to protect yourself or your child from becoming seriously ill or dying from Covid-19. People ages 6 months and older should receive an updated bivalent booster if they are eligible.

According to VNA Health Care, Covid-19 vaccines are an important tool in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. CDC guidance states that as with other vaccine-preventable diseases, you are protected best from Covid-19 when you stay up to date with the recommended vaccinations, including recommended boosters. Vaccinations and recommended boosters help to protect people from getting infected with the virus and can also reduce the severity of illness if a person does get infected. Getting vaccinated not only protects the vaccinated, but also their loved ones, and the most vulnerable members of the community, while also helping to reduce the spread of the virus.

