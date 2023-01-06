CREDIT ACCEPTANCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Credit Acceptance Corporation on Behalf of Credit Acceptance Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Credit Acceptance Corporation ("Credit Acceptance" or the "Company") CACC on behalf of Credit Acceptance stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Credit Acceptance has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 4, 2023, information was released regarding the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the New York State Office of the Attorney General filing a joint lawsuit against the company. The CFPB stated Credit Acceptance violated New York usury laws on interest-rate limits and other consumers and investor-protection laws.

New York's attorney general seeks to stop Credit Acceptance's abusive and misleading practices, reform or rescind existing loan agreements, provide compensation to impacted New Yorkers, and secure penalties and damages due to this unacceptable and illegal behavior.

Following this news, on January 4, 2023, the company's shares closed down 11.61%.

