Jellop Leads Crowdfunding Industry At CES 2023 In Las Vegas

Following years of attendance at Eureka Park at CES, Jellop has prepared their largest convention presence yet. Since 2015, Jellop has worked with over three thousand clients raising over one billion USD in funding.

For this edition of CES, Jellop has designed a Crowdfunding Island located at the front of Eureka Park, encouraging passersby to learn more about the benefits and inner workings of the industry. The booth will be staffed by Jellop, the Kickstarter Tech and Design team, PR firm Proper Propaganda, marketing agency, LaunchBoom, and crowdfunded hardware startups ready to share their story.

Among the successful startups at the Crowdfunding Island, will be:



AirBolt - $852K raised in over 2 campaigns.

Artiphon - $2.7 million raised over 2 campaigns.

Cubiio - $3.2 million raised over 2 campaigns, creators of Kickstarter's most funded fabrication tool.

Flipper - $4.8 million raised in their first campaign, creators of Kickstarter's most funded hacking device.

Geek Club - $137K raised in their first campaign.

Goovis - 2 $661K raised over 2 campaigns, with continued development in AR,VR, & MR headsets.

Loona - $3.9 million raised over 2 campaigns, created by the award-winning team behind ClicBot.

MOFT - $4 million raised over 6 campaigns, featured through popular media including Forbes, GQ, and The Wall Street Journal.

Neabot - $340K raised over 3 campaigns.

ORBIT - $474K raised in their first campaign.

Phantom Chess - $1.9 million raised in their first campaign, featured on Chess.com, Gadget Flow, and Hackaday.

PicoBricks - $220K raised in their first campaign, receiving 2000% more funds than their initial goal.

Revopoint - $8.2 million raised over 3 campaigns, creators of Kickstarter's most funded 3D scanner.

Magpie Tech - $1 million raised over 4 campaigns, ranging from digital measurement to family health monitoring.

Along with our extensive roster of 14 experienced creators, our booth will be exclusively featuring:

memoryOS - Kickstarter's most funded app campaign focused on the development and improvement of memorization skills.

Nura - the dedicated audio engineering experts behind the Nuraphone and NuraTrue Pro earbuds.

"This is our fifth year in Eureka Park and we wanted to go big this time," says Dr. Carla Bahri, Cofounder at Jellop, who got into crowdfunding with a Kickstarter campaign she launched with her schoolmate and Jellop Co-Founder Gilad Arwatz while finishing their Ph.D. in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Princeton University. "We're honored to have the Kickstarter Tech & Design team as our guests and to provide the stage for hardware startups who've made it."

Jellop's Crowdfunding Island will be staffed throughout the conference at booth #60101, the second booth from Eureka Park's entrance. Emerging brands, entrepreneurs, and visitors with an interest in crowdfunding are welcome to visit for more information.

About Jellop

Jellop is the world-leading advertising company for product launches on Kickstarter. Since 2015, we've helped 3,000+ creators raise more than $1,000,000,000 through digital advertising and email marketing.

