NA’s second extraordinary session reports on COVID control, prevention

VIETNAM, January 5 - HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly gathered for its second extraordinary session in Hà Nội on Thursday to report on the prevention and control of COVID-19 across the nation and resolve shortcomings in the pandemic response.

After the opening remarks from NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng delivered a report, and Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee Vũ Hồng Thanh presented a verification report on the National Master Plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050.

Reporting results of the COVID-19 prevention and control in the session, Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan said that the pandemic was under control in the whole country, bringing the country to the "new normal" state, contributing to economic growth and social stability.

COVID-19 prevention and control policies have been implemented comprehensively throughout the political system from central to local levels.

Lan said that the Government and the Prime Minister had effectively and flexibly applied measures to meet urgent requirements of COVID-19 prevention and control.

The Government also ensured social security, employment and health care for people with meritorious services to the nation, the poor, children, the elderly, people with disabilities and frontline forces against the pandemic.

However, Lan said guiding documents were issued slowly in several localities, and measures were not implemented uniformly. The direction in some places was still confusing and did not adjust as the situation required.

Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee for Social Affairs Nguyễn Thúy Anh said shortcomings were reported as some medical facilities do not meet requirements. Participation in the private health sector is also limited due to a shortage of policies.

Furthermore, allowances for forces participating in pandemic prevention and control were paid slowly. Some violations relating to medical equipment and supplies have caused concern.

The Committee for Social Affairs proposed passing resolutions to recognise the achievements of COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control.

Anh also suggested creating a legal basis to solve problems related to the pandemic.

The committee called on the Government to instruct the Ministry of Health to review which medications have applied for circulation extension to minimise drug shortages. — VNS