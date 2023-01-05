National Assembly's second extraordinary meeting: National Master Plan under review

Submit Release
VIETNAM, January 5 - HÀ NỘI — Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng presented a report on the National Master Plan for the 2021-30 period, with a long-term vision to 2050, following the opening of the 15th National Assembly’s second extraordinary meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Minister Dũng said under the National Master Plan, Việt Nam is set to become a developing country with modernised industry, upper-middle income and economic growth based on sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation by 2030.

By 2050, Việt Nam is set to become a developed nation with high income and an equitable, democratic and civilised society. GDP growth will reach about 6.5-7.5 per cent annually during 2031-50, while the urbanisation rate will hit 70-75 per cent by 2050.

GDP growth is poised to hit roughly 7 per cent annually during 2021-30. By 2030, the average GDP per capita at current prices will stand at around US$7,500.

To achieve such goals, the plan laid out fives groups of key tasks; setting up a national infrastructure framework with a focus on transportation, urban, rural, energy, digital, socio-cultural and irrigation infrastructure; environmental protection and responding to disasters and climate change; accelerating economic restructuring in combination with the renewal of growth models, with priority to areas associated with new development space; developing locomotive zones and important national growth pillars; and forming and developing north-south, east-west and coastal economic corridors, industry-urban-service corridors in locomotive and major urban areas.

Dũng also discussed organising development spaces according to region and territory and developing national urban and rural systems.

Delivering a report examining the National Master Plan, Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vũ Hồng Thanh said the draft plan and the Government’s report meet the requirements of the Planning Law.

He proposed the government further analyse the advantages and disadvantages of geographical location, topographical and geomorphological conditions, geology and soil resources, minerals, climate, and disaster and climate change risks, and how they will impact socio-economic development in the future. He also suggested clarifying Việt Nam's comparative advantages compared to other countries in the region and the world.

Thanh also asked for the Politburo’s Resolution on improving the efficiency of managing, tapping, using and upholding economic resources for the effort and promptly completing the information system and national database on planning to be implemented in line with regulations. — VNS

