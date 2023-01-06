Database Encryption Market worth $3,445 Million by 2026 at a growth rate of 25.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Database Encryption Market Drivers Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Security

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Database Encryption Market size is forecast to reach $3,445 million by 2025, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during 2021-2026. Database encryption technology is based on algorithms that is used to transform the data in cipher text, which is used to protect the data from accessing by third party. Transparent data encryption technology is asymmetric key secured encryption method used to encrypt data and log files. TDE encrypts SQL server Azure SQL Database, and Azure SQL Data warehouse files, known as encrypting data at rest. This technology is employed by Microsoft, IBM and oracle, to deal with the most critical to those threats to which data is vulnerable. The use of comprehensive mobile devices and the need for technology in several organizations are fueling the demand for database encryption. In addition, the growing usage of database encryption for applications including communication encryption, disk encryption, cloud encryption, file and folder encryption and others are tremendously boosting the database encryption market size during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. In 2020, the Database Encryption market was dominated by North American region owing to the presence of prominent players such as IBM, Microsoft and so on in the US and Canada.

2. The increasing data volume storage has led to the need for multi-cloud environment which is thus enhancing the demand for the cloud-based security solutions that protects the data from thieves and hackers.

3. The rising demand for physical-based security such as blockchain-based, quantum-computer-based, honey encryption, IoT product security and others for encryption are enhancing the database encryption market.

4. The rising political issues is leading to offer complex relationship to government and politics are hampering the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Government segment held the largest market share in the Database Encryption market in 2020 at 22.2% share. The rising utilization of DB encryption solution by government entities and enterprises are highly enhancing the growth of the market.

2. Cloud database provides customers with data storage, automatic data backups and replication thereby boosting the adoption of Database encryption in public cloud at 29.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. In 2020, North America dominated the Database Encryption market with a share of more than 37.2%, followed by Europe and APAC. The presence of most prominent players in this region such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel, SAS Institute Inc., Win Magic Inc. and EMC Corporation are fueling the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Database Encryption industry are -

1. IBM Corporation

2. Post-Quantum

3. Engimedia

4. Penta Security Systems

5. Symantec Corporation

