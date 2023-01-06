Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,949 in the last 365 days.

Manchin, Capito Announce $1.6 Million for School-Based Mental Health Training at Marshall University

January 05, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,660,220 from the U.S. Department of Education Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program for Marshall University. The funding will support the training of school-based mental health service providers for employment in schools and local educational agencies across West Virginia.

 

“It is more important than ever that we work together to ensure every West Virginia student has a safe and healthy learning environment, and strengthening school-based mental health services is a top priority of mine,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased the Department of Education is investing more than $1.6 million in Marshall University to train mental health service providers and help address the shortage of mental health professionals for our children. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster mental health services and support our students across the Mountain State.”

 

“Children are the future of West Virginia, which is why it’s imperative that we do what we can to make sure they have the best education and, by extension, the best school resources possible,” Senator Capito said. “Mental health struggles among younger age groups have risen the last ten years, but counseling services at schools have not improved at the same rate. This grant provides Marshall University with the resources to train a new generation of mental health professionals who will make classrooms a place for children to be excited and learn.”


The Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program provides funding to establish innovative partnerships between institutions of higher education and local schools and educational agencies. The program trains school counselors, social workers, psychologists and other mental health professionals qualified to provide school-based mental health services, with the goal of expanding the pipeline of these workers into low-income public schools to address shortages of school-based mental health service professionals.

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin, Capito Announce $1.6 Million for School-Based Mental Health Training at Marshall University

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.