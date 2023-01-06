Under Secretary Fernandez’s Travel to Seoul and Tokyo

Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will travel to Seoul, the Republic of Korea (ROK), January 9-11, and to Tokyo, Japan, January 11-12. During his visits, Under Secretary Fernandez will meet with senior government officials and other stakeholders to discuss cooperation on some of the most pressing global challenges, including supply chain resilience, the clean energy transition and climate change, and protecting and promoting critical and emerging technologies. In both Seoul and Tokyo, the Under Secretary will advance cooperation on a positive economic agenda for the Indo-Pacific that increases prosperity for U.S., ROK, and Japanese citizens as well as for people across the region. Under Secretary Fernandez will also highlight the role U.S., ROK, and Japanese companies play in building local capacity and community life where they operate in the Indo-Pacific — including through supporting gender equality and developing human capital.

In Seoul, Under Secretary Fernandez will meet ROK government officials, including his counterpart, 2nd Vice Foreign Minister Lee Dohoon. He will also meet with U.S. and Korean companies integral to U.S.-ROK economic cooperation and lead a roundtable on women in business with the American Chamber of Commerce.

In Tokyo, Under Secretary Fernandez will participate in the fifth annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) as well as meetings with the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan, and the business community. For further information, please visit the IPBF website .

