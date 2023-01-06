Hawaii Department of Transportation alerts public to possible parking overcharges at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Main, News Posted on Jan 5, 2023 in Airports News

Honolulu – The Hawaii Department of Transportation understands that those who parked at the Daniel K Inouye international Airport prior to January 1, 2023 and left after the start of the New Year may have been overcharged.

If you believe you have been overcharged, please call ABM, the parking concessionaire, at 808-861-1260.

We are addressing the issue and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

