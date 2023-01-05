The 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta commences today

MACAU, January 5 - The 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, supported by Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau and title-sponsored by MGM, officially commenced today until 8 January. 35 teams are competing for the title of three championships.

Before the start of the first race day, the participating boats took part in a fleet parade which started from the Macau Fisherman's Wharf, passed through Macao Science Center, Kun Iam Ecumenical Center and Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, and returned at Macao Tower. After the parade, the boats went to the competition venue to start today’s races.

The Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 unified design group) and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC) are held at the waters off south of Hac Sa Beach. Several teams are contesting for the overall lead in the Macao Cup International Regatta. Consistent performance by Blue Water propelled them to top of the table, followed by Big Boys Sailing Team and WanBooFish Sailing Team. In the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, Zhongshan Sailing Team won both rounds today to lead the overall standings. Odyssey of the Sea Club and Guangzhou Nansha Sailing Team completed the top three.

The International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group) is being held at the waters south of the Macao Channel off the Macao Science Center. The top three teams after today’s four rounds of races are Cat Fever, LC Sailing Team and Wavelets, respectively.

The organizers held the opening ceremony this morning at the Macau Fisherman's Wharf and the daily awards presentation at MGM Macau after the conclusion of today’s races. Guests in attendance included Pun Weng Kun, President of Sports Bureau; Ma Man Wai, President of the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Kenneth Feng, President, Chief Strategic and Financial Officer of MGM; Allen Lau and Christine Lam, Vice Presidents of Sports Bureau; Irene Wong, Vice President of Public and Community Relations of MGM; Chan Un Seng, Head of Maritime Services Division of Marine and Water Bureau; and Brian Sou, Chairman of Macau Sailing Association.

To elevate the atmosphere of the event and to allow residents and tourists to experience and understand more about sailing sport, the ‘2023 MGM Macao International Regatta – Sailing Fun Day’ will be held at Vista of MGM Macau from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm on 6 January, and from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm on 7 and 8 January. Game booths, workshops and interactive performances are on offer, and admission is free.

For more details of the event, please visit the official website www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.