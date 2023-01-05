Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,000 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Tate To Trinity River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, January 5 - January 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Fred Tate to the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on March 15, 2027. The Authority oversees the development and conservation of surface water resources of the Trinity River Basin.

Fred Tate of Colleyville is the founder and managing director of CFO Shield, LLC, a fractional CFO and bookkeeping firm. Prior to launching his business, he was a vice president with Willis Towers Watson. He is a member of Financial Executives International and volunteers with Patriot PAWS Service Dogs. Additionally, he is a member of the Colleyville Chapter of Lions International. He was previously appointed by Governor Abbott to the Judicial Compensation Commission and to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Tate received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University, with a double major in Finance and Economics.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Tate To Trinity River Authority Board Of Directors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.