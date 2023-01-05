Governor Abbott Appoints Tate To Trinity River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, January 5 - January 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Fred Tate to the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on March 15, 2027. The Authority oversees the development and conservation of surface water resources of the Trinity River Basin.

Fred Tate of Colleyville is the founder and managing director of CFO Shield, LLC, a fractional CFO and bookkeeping firm. Prior to launching his business, he was a vice president with Willis Towers Watson. He is a member of Financial Executives International and volunteers with Patriot PAWS Service Dogs. Additionally, he is a member of the Colleyville Chapter of Lions International. He was previously appointed by Governor Abbott to the Judicial Compensation Commission and to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Tate received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University, with a double major in Finance and Economics.