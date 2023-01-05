Governor Abbott Appoints Allen To Criminal District Court No. 3 – Tarrant County

TEXAS, January 5 - January 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Douglas A. Allen to the Criminal District Court No. 3 in Tarrant County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Douglas A. Allen is an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Fort Worth Division, where he has served for 20 years. During his tenure, he was detailed to Iraq, where he served as a Resident Legal Advisor in both Baghdad and Mosul, acting Department of Justice Attaché, and the Rule of Law Coordinator for the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Upon his return, he served as Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, DC. He began his legal career as an Assistant District Attorney in the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Federalist Society, and the Thomas More Society. Additionally, he is a board member of the Chesterton Academy of Fort Worth. Allen received a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Science in Education from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law. Allen and his wife Cynthia have three children and reside in Fort Worth.