Introducing Vetralis: The Next-Generation HVAC Monitoring System
Vetralis Launches Revolutionary HVAC Monitoring System to Enhance Maintenance and EfficiencyDENTON, TEXAS, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vetralis, the innovative HVAC monitoring system, is proud to announce its official launch. The system connects to any HVAC condenser unit and monitors the pressure and temperature of both refrigerant lines, using AI to determine the efficiency of the unit and alerting users when issues are detected.
Installation is easy and only takes 10-20 minutes, with no need for WiFi configuration as the system communicates via cellular network. Vetralis is perfect for HVAC professionals looking to monitor their customers' systems and increase customer retention by detecting issues before the customer is even aware.
In addition to its core monitoring functions, Vetralis also offers a PRO program for HVAC professionals, providing access to a dashboard for managing customer systems and the ability to purchase Vetralis units at distributor pricing.
"We are thrilled to introduce Vetralis to the market," said CEO and Founder Juan Franco. "This system has the potential to revolutionize the way HVAC professionals work and we can't wait to see the positive impact it has on the industry."
Vetralis is available now and can be purchased on the company's website. For more information, visit www.vetralis.com.
