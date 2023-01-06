Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,142 in the last 365 days.

Introducing Vetralis: The Next-Generation HVAC Monitoring System

Vetralis Launches Revolutionary HVAC Monitoring System to Enhance Maintenance and Efficiency

DENTON, TEXAS, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vetralis, the innovative HVAC monitoring system, is proud to announce its official launch. The system connects to any HVAC condenser unit and monitors the pressure and temperature of both refrigerant lines, using AI to determine the efficiency of the unit and alerting users when issues are detected.

Installation is easy and only takes 10-20 minutes, with no need for WiFi configuration as the system communicates via cellular network. Vetralis is perfect for HVAC professionals looking to monitor their customers' systems and increase customer retention by detecting issues before the customer is even aware.

In addition to its core monitoring functions, Vetralis also offers a PRO program for HVAC professionals, providing access to a dashboard for managing customer systems and the ability to purchase Vetralis units at distributor pricing.

"We are thrilled to introduce Vetralis to the market," said CEO and Founder Juan Franco. "This system has the potential to revolutionize the way HVAC professionals work and we can't wait to see the positive impact it has on the industry."

Vetralis is available now and can be purchased on the company's website. For more information, visit www.vetralis.com.

Juan Franco
Vetralis
email us here
+1 9402228560
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Introducing Vetralis: The Next-Generation HVAC Monitoring System

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.