Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of December 2022
Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction.CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary: Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction. The products and services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers and experts around the world and are held to the highest standards of excellence.
Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Apps and Software
• Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, etc.)
• Children’s Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Young Adult Books
• Adult Books
• Miscellaneous
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Inflat-A-Pals
• Lift, Unsnap & Wrap Towel
• GoBe Original Snack Spinner
• Guudhome DUO I 2-in-1 Floor Brush Cleaner & Squeegee with Long Handle
• Bebe Bask Baby Changing Basket (Raw, Liv and Luna)
• Bebe Bask Diaper Caddy Organizer (Rosa, Savannah and Lily)
• AllergyCalm On the Go
Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• The Reading Game 2nd Edition
• Kids Sonder Agriculture Unboxed (Agriculture Education Subscription Box)
• Kodi's Adventures: How I Learned to Defeat the Time Snatcher
Apps and Software
• Monkey Junior
• Keiki Preschool Learning Games App
• Aura
Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, Video Games, etc.)
• Feel It All
Children’s Picture Books
• Let's Go, Goose-Goose
• The Beat in My Head
• Play Smart My First Cutting ACTIVITY BOOK 2+
• Play Smart My First COLORING ACTIVITY BOOK 2+
• Play Smart My First ACTIVITY STICKER BOOK 2+
• The Adventures of Connor the Courageous Cutter
• We Mix Up Our ABCs
• Gary the Goat: The Speech Sounds Series
• Sydney the Sloth: The Speech Sounds Series
• An Affirmation Nite Baby Nite
• DayDream Believer: A “JJ The All American Yorkie” Story
• Snuggle Pup: A Book About Feelings
• Dr. Darcey
• Always in Your Heart
• What Sound Does A Crocodile Make?: A flip-sided book about finding your voice and being brave enough to use it.
• Are You a Bird Like Me?
• I am Different, I am Great
• Bunny Knows
• Little One Misses His Home
• Novo the Space Robot: How to Find the Christmas Spirit
• Christmas Sunrise
• Callum Takes Swimming Lessons
• The Fairy Glen Adventure
• The Runaway Ring
Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Wooden Chunky Dino Puzzle
• EXPLORER TRIKE 4in1
• Unicorns Stuffed Animals for Girls - Set of 5
• Wooden Shape Sorting Box
• Wooden Stacking Tower
• UFO5000
Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Daryl and the Dancing Dolls
• Wilbur's New Home
• The Littlest Tardigrade
• Noodle Helps Gabriel Say Goodbye
• Oh No, Riley!
• I love my teacher's guts
• Magnificent Meg: A Read-Aloud Book to Encourage Children with Dyslexia
• A Squeaky Toy, A Leash, and A Prayer
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Zen and Now
• Brilliant Star Magazine (Vol. 51, No. 4 - Vol. 52, No. 1)
• A Tale for Christmas: Zach’s Quest (Chapter Book)
• Adams Cape: The Missing Crew
• Wellspring of Life: Book1 of the Towers of Light Series
• Tavey’s First Hunt
• Catching Air
• Rise of the Woody Knoll Warriors Book 1
Young Adult Books
• Who are You Times Two: An Interactive Adventure through Eastern Philosophy
Adult Books
• Nate Branch: Playing My Way Through Life
• April Showers Bring Dead Flowers
• Navigating the Newborn Months and Beyond
• Responsible Kids: 6 Steps to Creating Them in an Irresponsible World
• Still The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom: More Real Life Stories of Parenting a Child With Type 1 Diabetes
• The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom: Real-Life Stories of Raising a Child with Type 1 Diabetes
Miscellaneous
• The Bubble Lounger
• LULYBOO TODDLER TRAVEL ACTIVITY TRAYLULYBOO TODDLER TRAVEL ACTIVITY TRAY
