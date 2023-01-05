Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1100 Block of Bellevue Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the 1100 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:11 pm, the suspect exited a vehicle and discharged a firearm in the direction of the victims’ vehicle at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The suspect and the suspect vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/ or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.