Acadian and Blueflite announce partnership to develop lifesaving drone solution

Acadian Ambulance, one of the nation's largest privately held medical transport companies, announced today at CES that it has selected Blueflite's drone and digital platform to develop a first-of-its-kind, drone-based emergency response solution for lifesaving medical deliveries in the USA.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acadian Ambulance, one of the nation's largest privately held medical transport companies, announced today at CES that it has selected Blueflite's drone and digital platform to develop a first-of-its-kind, drone-based emergency response solution for lifesaving medical deliveries in the USA.

The platform is a joint development and will provide much faster delivery of medical equipment and medicines than what is possible using conventional transport.

The companies will jointly develop the technology solution for medical emergency deliveries, based on Blueflite's advanced logistics drone platform, with R&D support from Lafayette-based survey and engineering firm, Fenstermaker. This groundbreaking partnership will provide fast emergency response by delivering critical equipment to medical emergency sites thus reducing the impact of medical emergencies.

"Using drones to deliver critical medical equipment will shorten emergency response times considerably. And when every second counts, that can save lives and reduce cost in healthcare," said Frank Noppel, Blueflite's CEO. "We are very excited to have been selected by Acadian and very much look forward to co-developing this platform, which will greatly benefit the lives of many."

"We selected the Blueflite platform for its advanced technology and capability to deliver lifesaving medical supplies safely and efficiently to those in need. This is the next step in the future of medical response, and we are excited to further development in conjunction with Blueflite and Fenstermaker," said Benjamin Swig, Director of Healthcare Innovation and Strategy at Acadian Ambulance.

"We've been on the cutting edge with drone technology since it was first introduced to the market," commented Charles Fenstermaker, President of Fenstermaker. "Having been in operation for over seventy years, we have the data, technology, professional network, and regional knowledge required to conduct, in conjunction with Acadian Ambulance and Blueflite, a full-scale R&D effort to ensure the success of this venture."

About Blueflite:

Founded in 2018, Blueflite designs and manufactures advanced drone systems and software for an integrated approach to cargo delivery. The company's patented platform handles all aspects of logistics drone operations and provides a one-stop solution to solve logistics challenges globally. The unique, and all-electrical drone design has vertical take-off and landing capabilities, advanced maneuverability, and is built without compromise – to meet the rigorous demands of commercial operations. Whether packages are large or small, our drone-based platform is built to scale in both size and quantity. Operating through our proprietary logistics systems Blueflite's digital network is designed to work with existing logistic solutions. For more information, visit http://www.blueflite.com.

About Acadian Ambulance:

Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing transportation and medical service to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. It is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services, and its sister division, Acadian Air Med, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems. https://acadianambulance.com

About Fenstermaker:

Founded in 1950, Fenstermaker began as a small survey and mapping company in New Iberia, Louisiana. 70+ years and three generations later, Fenstermaker has grown into a diverse consulting firm that specializes not only in survey and mapping, but also engineering, environmental services, and advanced technologies. Today, Fenstermaker is one of the largest and most respected survey and engineering consulting firms in the South. https://www.fenstermaker.com

-

###

Media Contact

Frank Noppel, blueflite, inc., +971562161050, info@blueflite.com

SOURCE Blueflite