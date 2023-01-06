New Children's’ Book, Momo and Uncle Yeti, Celebrates the Immigrant Experience and the Unforgettable Journey from Nepal to New York City

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New children’s book Momo and Uncle Yeti celebrates diversity and the joys and adventures of exploring a new country!

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 5, 2023 - The Momo and Uncle Yeti book is an adventurous romp that touches upon the importance of family, the sharing and acceptance of different cultures, and the hope, joy, and delicious foods that people bring with them when they travel to a new place is now available online at www.momoandyeti.com and amazon.com for all kids ages 3-7 years old.

Many of my favorite memories involve eating food with others, and so many of these memories are tied to my experience of immigrating to the US at the age of 11 from Kathmandu, Nepal” says Washington DC based Nepali-American author. "One of my favorite things to do is to have ‘momo parties’. Momo's are Nepalese dumplings that can be filled with vegetables, meat, Nepali spices, and lots of love. They involve a fair amount of work to make, so getting together with friends and family to make big batches of momos happens frequently. I've never met anyone who hasn't said "more momos, please!" during one of these gatherings".

But Nepal isn't known only for its highest mountain peaks and delicious momos, but also for its most famous mythical creature, the Yeti. I have always loved myths, and in our culture, one thing is certain about Yetis: they are mysterious and quite large. The Yeti in my book is kind, happy, and goofy and has an insatiable appetite for all kinds of food.

In Momo and Uncle Yeti, a dumpling-child named Momo receives a message via postcard to travel to a very different place to find adventure. The book mirrors the author’s own familial experiences traveling to the US as Momo lands in a big eclectic city in an unfamiliar country. Momo is nervous but also eager to see and do (and eat!) everything - and equally eager to find Uncle Yeti, a family member who traveled to New York City before Momo to sample all the different cuisines the city has to offer.

About the author: Sibani Karki is a Gender and Environment Specialist at The World Bank, in Washington, DC. She was inspired to write Momo and Uncle Yeti to express her favorite experiences, both from her childhood in Nepal and, later, in New York while attending graduate school at Columbia University as well as living in Washington, DC. Sibani’s message to her young readers is to always be curious, kind, and accepting of others - and of course to enjoy life’s adventures, no matter how big or small!

Sibani Karki: (202) 431-1431

Email: sibani4@gmail.com

Website: www.momoandyeti.com

Instagram: @momouncleyeti