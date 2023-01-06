Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,006 in the last 365 days.

VSP BCI Troop A West – St. Albans / Incident at correctional facility

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22A2007353

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop A West – St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 2 p.m. Dec. 22, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility, St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Under investigation

 

VICTIM: Jeffrey Hall

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident involving two inmates at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans that left one of the individuals with life-threatening injuries.

 

The Department of Corrections notified state police on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, that at about 2 p.m., an altercation was believed to have occurred in a cell occupied by Jeffrey Hall, 55, and Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, of South Burlington. Hall, who has no fixed address, suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Mafuta was uninjured.

 

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. Following completion of the Vermont State Police investigation, the case will be forwarded for review by the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office, which will decide whether to file any criminal charges.

 

As of Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, Hall remains in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

 

No further details are available at this time. The Vermont State Police will send updates as the case proceeds.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

VSP BCI Troop A West – St. Albans / Incident at correctional facility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.