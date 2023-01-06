VSP BCI Troop A West – St. Albans / Incident at correctional facility

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A2007353

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop A West – St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 2 p.m. Dec. 22, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility, St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Under investigation

VICTIM: Jeffrey Hall

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident involving two inmates at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans that left one of the individuals with life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Corrections notified state police on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, that at about 2 p.m., an altercation was believed to have occurred in a cell occupied by Jeffrey Hall, 55, and Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, of South Burlington. Hall, who has no fixed address, suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Mafuta was uninjured.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. Following completion of the Vermont State Police investigation, the case will be forwarded for review by the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office, which will decide whether to file any criminal charges.

As of Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, Hall remains in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

No further details are available at this time. The Vermont State Police will send updates as the case proceeds.

- 30 -