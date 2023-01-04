Submit Release
AG Reyes Hosts Ambassador Chhea of Cambodia

January 4, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes hosted a meeting with Cambodian Ambassador to the U.S. KEO Chhea and a 19-member delegation of Cambodian officials and Utahn-Cambodian community members.

During the visit, Attorney General Reyes and Ambassador Chhea acknowledged the importance of Utah’s relationship with Cambodia. There are approximately 2,000 Cambodians living in Utah right now.

Attorney General Reyes said, “My experience with the Cambodian people is that they work hard, embrace the rule of law, bring strong family values and make Utah stronger.”

Ambassador Chhea replied, “Thank you for taking care of our Cambodian community here.” He continued, “Our job is to strengthen the bond between Cambodia and the U.S. by investing in technology, learning from your law enforcement, addressing human trafficking and exploring new technology like smart energy to reduce environmental pollution.”

The meeting also touched on trade, economic development and energy production at the Utah State Capitol.

