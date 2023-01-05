Maya Capital Partners, LLC. Completes the Development of Class A storage facility in Norwalk, CT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Maya Capital Partners, LLC. is pleased to announce the completed development of a Class A 1,113-unit, 98,814 SF, self storage facility in Norwalk, CT. The best-in-class, fully climate-controlled facility is located at 320 Wilson Ave, Norwalk, CT, in the heart of the burgeoning South Norwalk (“SoNo”) neighborhood.
The development project began with the purchase of a newly built vacant industrial building, which has excellent access and visibility along Wilson Avenue in South Norwalk and is located within 1 mile of multiple new residential and commercial development projects; this includes 1,000 new multifamily units, retail establishments, and the SoNo Collection mall. Construction began in September 2021 and was a heavily coordinated effort to build 3-floors of self storage units within the existing industrial building, as well as an office, a lobby, loading/unloading docks, and other amenities for an excellent customer experience.
The institutional quality asset is well located less than 2 miles from Interstate 95—a major US highway that connects CT to several other surrounding states such as MA, NJ, and NY. “We view this as an extremely unique opportunity in an underserved market, which is also developing quickly”, says Ryan Carroll, VP of Acquisitions and Development. The limited availability of self storage in Connecticut is a strong signal for the absorption of any new or available units within the market. Additionally, there is currently a moratorium on new self storage development within the property’s zone, which was imposed by the Norwalk Zoning Board in 2021, which only increases the demand for storage in the area.
The completed development project extends Maya Capital Partners’ footprint in Connecticut and joins two additional new acquisitions in 2022 - North Haven Drive Up Storage and Naugatuck Drive-Up Storage.
About Maya Capital Partners
Maya Capital Partners, LLC, www.mayacp.com, is a real estate investment firm based in New York City which focuses on acquiring undervalued assets and development opportunities in strong markets. The firm is actively increasing its self storage and multifamily portfolio holdings.
Additionally, Maya Capital Partners will also be expanding its property management platform, Drive-Up Storage, into third party property management. The team has the track record and scale to share its proprietary management process and technology with its clients. For more information, please reach out to info@mayacp.com.
Maya Capital Partners
The development project began with the purchase of a newly built vacant industrial building, which has excellent access and visibility along Wilson Avenue in South Norwalk and is located within 1 mile of multiple new residential and commercial development projects; this includes 1,000 new multifamily units, retail establishments, and the SoNo Collection mall. Construction began in September 2021 and was a heavily coordinated effort to build 3-floors of self storage units within the existing industrial building, as well as an office, a lobby, loading/unloading docks, and other amenities for an excellent customer experience.
The institutional quality asset is well located less than 2 miles from Interstate 95—a major US highway that connects CT to several other surrounding states such as MA, NJ, and NY. “We view this as an extremely unique opportunity in an underserved market, which is also developing quickly”, says Ryan Carroll, VP of Acquisitions and Development. The limited availability of self storage in Connecticut is a strong signal for the absorption of any new or available units within the market. Additionally, there is currently a moratorium on new self storage development within the property’s zone, which was imposed by the Norwalk Zoning Board in 2021, which only increases the demand for storage in the area.
The completed development project extends Maya Capital Partners’ footprint in Connecticut and joins two additional new acquisitions in 2022 - North Haven Drive Up Storage and Naugatuck Drive-Up Storage.
About Maya Capital Partners
Maya Capital Partners, LLC, www.mayacp.com, is a real estate investment firm based in New York City which focuses on acquiring undervalued assets and development opportunities in strong markets. The firm is actively increasing its self storage and multifamily portfolio holdings.
Additionally, Maya Capital Partners will also be expanding its property management platform, Drive-Up Storage, into third party property management. The team has the track record and scale to share its proprietary management process and technology with its clients. For more information, please reach out to info@mayacp.com.
Maya Capital Partners
Maya Capital Partners, LLC.
info@mayacp.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn