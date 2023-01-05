DCCA News RELEASE: First Quarter Hawaiʻi Annual Business Reports Due

HONOLULU — The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ (DCCA) Business Registration Division (BREG) reminds businesses to file their annual business reports. The annual report filing period is related to the business entity’s registration date and can be filed at any time during the quarter in which the filing is due.

Businesses registered in quarter one (January – March) can now file their annual reports online at https://hbe.ehawaii.gov/annuals. Reports due in quarter four must be filed with BREG by midnight (HST) March 31, 2023, to avoid a late filing penalty fee.

Effective January 1, 2023, the Business Registration Division will no longer mail out postcard reminders. If you would like to receive reminders about your Annual Business Report, the Division offers the following:

Annual business reports filed online can receive free email reminders the following year.

Anyone can sign up for email reminders through the “ MyBusiness Notifications ” page on Hawaiʻi Business Express. There is a $2.50 fee per year per business to subscribe.

Initial business filings filed online through Hawaiʻi Business Express can receive free email reminders when the annual report is due the following year.

To check on the status of a business entity, enter the business name in our Business Name Search, then click on “Search.” The filing quarters are as follows: First quarter is January – March; Second quarter is April – June; Third quarter is July – September; Fourth quarter is October – December.

Fees for filing Hawaiʻi annual business reports online are as follows: LLCs, profit corporations and LLPs: $12.50; Nonprofit Corporations: $2.50; and Partnerships: $5.00. Accepted forms of payment online include credit card, eCheck, or through an eHawaii.gov subscriber account.

Please be cautious of any correspondence that does not come from BREG. BREG does not endorse or utilize the services of any third-party company to collect or file annual business reports.

Businesses are encouraged to timely file reports to keep the entity in good standing, which may be a prerequisite for qualifying for contracts, loans and other forms of business assistance. If you are delinquent in filing your Hawaiʻi annual report(s), you can submit your filing online and a $10.00 late fee will be assessed per year delinquent.

For filing-related questions, please visit www.businessregistrations.com, email [email protected], or call (808) 586-2727. For technical questions, please contact eHawaii.gov via email at [email protected] or by phone at (808) 695-4620.

Online filing of annual reports are generated in partnership with Hawaiʻi Information Consortium, LLC, the official Internet portal manager of eHawaii.gov.

