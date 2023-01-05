Attorney General Mike Hilgers Announces Executive Staff

Attorney General Mike Hilgers is pleased to announce the continued public service of four long-serving members of the Attorney General's Executive Team, Dave Bydalek, Josh Shasserre, Suzanne Gage, and Dana Hoffman.

“Nebraskans have benefited from Dave, Josh, Suzanne, and Dana’s talented and experienced leadership. This team has decades of combined service to our state, are trusted counselors, and have a heart for public service. As we begin the next chapter of the Attorney General’s Office in service to Nebraskans, this team provides a strong foundation on which we can build together,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

Dave Bydalek began serving as Chief Deputy Attorney General in January 2015. As Chief Deputy, he oversees the office's six legal bureaus for the Attorney General. He previously worked in the Attorney General's Office as an Assistant Attorney General for eight years after graduating from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1991. During that time, he had responsibilities in the office's civil and criminal bureaus. He has argued over 100 cases before the Nebraska Supreme Court, the Nebraska Court of Appeals, and the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. Additionally, he has authored several amicus briefs on behalf of the State of Nebraska to the United States Supreme Court.

Joshua Shasserre began serving as Chief of Staff for the Attorney General in January 2015. Josh serves the Attorney General regarding the office's personnel, budget, strategic planning, and all of the Attorney General's policy initiatives. Josh brings extensive legislative experience as the office's primary liaison with the Nebraska Legislature and other federal, state, and local government officials. Additionally, Josh serves as an attorney in the Legal Services Bureau.

Suzanne Gage continues her service as the Director of Communications. In her role, she provides the front-line relationship with the media, coordinates outreach events, and oversees constituent services and the Consumer Affairs Response Team (CART). Suzanne also organizes mobile office hours for the AGO and engages with numerous groups that interface with the Attorney General's initiatives.

Dana Hoffman remains as the Director of Operations. She is responsible for accounts payable, payroll, grants, managing the agency's human resources, and helping and creating agency and program budgets in collaboration with the executive team. Her primary responsibility is ensuring organizational effectiveness by providing leadership for the agency's financial functions. She also contributes to developing and implementing organizational strategies, policies, and practices.