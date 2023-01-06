Natural Perfumers! A "Summit of Founding Members" of The Tapputi Belatekallim Society happens on the 31st of January
Tapputi Belatekallim Society to Represent Natural Perfumers on the World Stage. You are invited to register your interest.
Our patroness’ official designation as lady boss of the royal lab. Tapputi Belatekallim was the royal court perfumer and chemist around 1232BCE ”SALTHILL, GALWAY, IRELAND, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you a Natural Perfumer invested in Conservation, Authenticity, and Integrity and in service to ethics in Natural Perfumery? There is a society forming and your interest is being summoned. On the last day of January 2023 there will take place a virtual and International Summit of Founding Members of The Tapputi Belatekallim Society. Presented below is a letter to members which encapsulates the core mission of the society.
— Justine Crane
"Dear Friends,
The Tapputi Belatekallim Society believes that natural perfumers the world over deserve proper representation on the world stage. TBS strives to uphold our basic tenets to listen, protect, and support our members, from our natural perfumers to our ethical growers, harvesters, producers, and suppliers.
Our primary goals include creating an ethical and sustainable network to ensure that all of our members receive fair compensation for their part in the production of authentic natural perfumes, and that they receive the necessary educational support to thrive. TBS is positioning to change how the world perceives natural perfumery. We are determined to work to break down the barriers of misperception into the art of natural perfumery by presenting a strong, united voice.
We stand as one to protect and sustain this ancient art through modern technologies, new ideologies, and in the face of climate changes.
Tapputi-Belatekallim Society of Natural Perfumers (pending non-profit status)"
The Tapputi Belatekallim Society is a non-profit organization and advocate for natural perfumers around the world. Its mission is to contribute to the harmonious coexistence of nature, the consumer and the craft.
