Kopin Corporation to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Kopin Corporation KOPN, a leading developer of innovative technologies and critical components for wearable computing systems, announced today that Mr. Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 25nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday January 11th, 2023. Kopin's management will conduct 40-minute one-on-one meetings from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 11, and host a group presentation from 12:45-1:25 PM. ET the same day at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NY

A live audio webcast of the group presentation will be made available on the Investor Relations portion of Kopin's website under Events & Presentations at https://www.kopin.com/investor-events/. A replay of the webcast will be available online at the aforementioned website following the conclusion of the event

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com

