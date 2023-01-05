Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,996 in the last 365 days.

The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at the Needham Growth Conference

The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") REAX REAX, the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET.

Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the "Investors" section of www.onereal.com.

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Time: 2:15 PM ET
Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/reax/2256336

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. REAX REAX is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 8,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005275/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at the Needham Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.