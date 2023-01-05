Submit Release
Potbelly Corporation to Participate at Upcoming ICR’s 25th Annual Consumer Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced that management will participate in ICR’s 25th Annual Consumer Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023. Bob Wright, Chief Executive Officer and Steve Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at 12:00 PM ET and hold one-on-one meetings with investors.

Interested parties can access the live presentation as well as a replay on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.potbelly.com under the “Events and Presentations” section.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

