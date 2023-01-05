DLocal Limited Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



In the past, DLocal has touted its Total Processing Volume for merchant clients (“TPV”) metric as “an operating metric of the aggregate value of all payments successfully processed through our payments platform,” claiming “we believe that TPV is an indicator of the success of our global merchants, the satisfaction of their end users, and the scale and the growth of our business,” and repeatedly emphasizing TPV growth in past reports of financial results.

But, on Nov. 16, 2022, Muddy Waters Capital published a scathing report concluding that “DLO is likely a fraud” and “[w]e also have concerns its disclosures about, and controls of, client funds.”

Muddy Waters alleges that “DLO has repeated disclosures about its TPV and accounts receivable that flatly contradict one another.” Muddy Waters further alleges: (1) “[t]here is also a contradictory discrepancy between two key subsidiaries’ accounts payable and accounts receivable;” (2) “[t]hese types of seemingly innocuous misstatements are, often signs of cooked books because it can become quite a strain to keep the numbers straight once you start manipulating them;” (3) “there are clear issues with DLO’s disclosures about its TPV, exacerbating our concerns about DLO’s revenue and financials;” and, (4) “we are concerned that DLO has overstated its revenue.”

In addition, Muddy Waters wrote about the controls for client funds that “DLO possibly dipped into client funds to pay insiders.”

In response, the price of DLocal shares crashed over 50% lower in a single trading day.

