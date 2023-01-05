Submit Release
Westrock Coffee Company to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee” or the “Company”), a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 25th Annual ICR Conference, to be held January 9 through January 11, 2023 at the Grande Lakes Orlando, in Orlando, Florida.

Scott Ford, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, and Chris Pledger, Chief Financial Officer, will present in-person on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast for this presentation will be accessible in the “News & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.westrockcoffee.com/. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

About Westrock Coffee Company:

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit www.investors.westrockcoffee.com.

Contacts

Media:

ICR for Westrock Coffee: Westrock@icrinc.com

Investor Contact

ICR for Westrock Coffee: WestrockCoffeeIR@icrinc.com

 


