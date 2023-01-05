MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, December 26, 2022 to Monday, January 2, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 26, 2022, through Monday, January 2, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 49 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, December 26, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Allen Grant, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Unlawful Entry, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-187-819

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Ilijah W. Gregory, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-187-880

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Otis Place, Northwest. CCN: 22-187-902

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

A Beretta 3032 Tomcat .32 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-188-111

A Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 15th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Kayanna Alexis Rowland Carrington, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Licensed Pistol in a Prohibited Manner, Failure to Conceal Pistol, and Failure to Holster. CCN: 22-188-176

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Emmanuel Foy William, of Northeast, D.C., for Driving under the Influence, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-188-274

A Glock .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 24th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-188-333

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

A Gamo BB gun was recovered in the 400 block of Elm Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-188-431

A Harrington & Koch MP5 .22 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1300 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-188-582

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Riggs Road and North Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Elandra Renelle Fitzpatrick, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and No Permit. CCN: 22-188-650

A Glock 43 9mm caliber was recovered in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Jamal Simms, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-188-696

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Buchanan Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Shawn Andrews, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-188-760

Thursday, December 29, 2022

A 5.95mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the intersection of H Street and Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Jacob James, Jr., of Capitol Heights, MD, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 22-189-190

Friday, December 30, 2022

A Beretta 21a .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-189-566

A .30 caliber rifle was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-189-607

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest . The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Lewis Daluefoe Mwambo, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Counterfeit Tags, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-189-709

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Jermel T. Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-189-832

Saturday, December 31, 2022

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun, and a Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of M Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Ja’Von Demetrius Barnes, of Northwest, D.C., 23-year-old Antonio D’Monyae Duncan, of Northwest, D.C., and 23-year-old Warren Antonio Jackson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute, Failure to Conceal Pistol, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-189-983

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Fernando Antoni Olmedo Guerra, of Springfield, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-190-014

A Ruger 38 handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 14th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 65-year-old James Joseph Stenson, of Pulaski, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession Transportation or Receipt of an Imported Firearm. CCN: 22-190-223

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Damian Devaughn Prince, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-190-225

A Smith & Wesson FNS40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Bijan Matthew Gray, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-190-244

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Jermall Eugene Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-190-305

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Tremayne Alexis Coombs, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-190-369

A Smith & Wesson 40C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Ashbea Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-190-396

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Desmond Montez Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-190-398

A Hi-Point .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 5300 block of E Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Lorenzo Devon McCallop, of Southeast, D.C., and 38-year-old Brian Alston, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-190-410

A Kel-Tec Sub-2000 9mm caliber rifle and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-190-414

Sunday, January 1, 2023

A Remington Arms RP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Larry Darnell Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 23-000-008

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XDS 3.3 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Gregory John Bay, of Southeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Syrvando Anton Underdue, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-000-013

A TNW Aero 10/45 .45 caliber semi-automatic rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Rashad Dervon Ross, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-000-021

A Zigana PX-9G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old D’Angelo Hamilton, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-000-044

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-000-076

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Giovanni DeJhan Amous, of Fort Washington, MD, and 26-year-old Nakeila Diamonde Pollard, of Remington, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-000-139

A Trabzon Tisas M-1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Joliet Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-000-488

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Joliet Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-000-490

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 100 block of Joliet Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-000-491

Monday, January 2, 2023

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-000-653

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 17th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-000-666

An Arsenal Makarov 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 12th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Daquan Lee Farmer, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-000-904

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-000-924

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-000-934

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

