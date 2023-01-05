Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 200 Block of 15th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the 200 block of 15th Street, Northwest

At approximately 8:40 am, members of the US Secret Service Uniformed Division were informed of an unconscious person at the listed location. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, suffering from apparent blunt force trauma. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 52-year-old Michael Jones, of no fixed address.

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 41-year-old Daniel Simon, of no fixed address, was located by members of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and transported to the homicide branch. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, he was charged with Second Degree Murder.

 

