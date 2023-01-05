Submit Release
01-05-2023 Mega Millions Climbs to $940 Million for Friday Draw

Charleston, W.Va. – Due to increasing sales and unmatched numbers, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $940 million ahead of Friday night’s draw, with an estimated cash value of $483.5 million.  It is the 4th  highest Mega Millions jackpot to date.

If hit, this would be the sixth-highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Mega Millions was hit six times in 2022, with the last jackpot being claimed off the October 14 drawing at $502 million. Friday night marks the 23rd drawing in the current jackpot run.

“This continues to be quite an exciting time in the Lottery industry with these high jackpots,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “We want to encourage all players to have fun, but of course, please play responsibly.”

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Friday.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

