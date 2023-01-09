Jerrilyn Black’s "I See Her…" answers a spiritual calling to tell the diverse stories of 25 women
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her first published poetry and essay collection, I See Her…, Black creatively reimagines the stories shared by 25 diverse women to show that women everywhere share common bonds that are connected by their rich and varied experiences.
For Black, a Washington, D.C.-based therapist, her love of the written word started early on in childhood adolescence, as she participated in scholastic poetry and prose reading competitions and was a member of her high school’s literary writing club.
“My love of poetry and writing has always been a part of me. I’ve always had poetry around, and it’s just something that feels very much like a part of who I am. And as a kid, my parents always encouraged me to write and find my creative outlets,” said Black.
And while always a lover of literature and poetry, the inspiration to write a collection of her own has more mystical origins.
”It was an ancestral spiritual calling to write this collection. I would be walking around in nature, and I kept receiving these messages that said, ‘interview women’. After I did just that, the next message told me to write their stories, ” said Black.
In answering that call, Black created the Women’s Storytelling project, where she spent two years interviewing women about their experiences. And in that process, Black heard stories of displacement and homecoming, hurt and forgiveness, and the healing power of true love and acceptance–things that many women experience throughout their lives.
“Hopefully as women read the book, they see themselves in the stories of the women who participated. I want people to feel seen when they read it, and feel more able to see and hold space for others” said Black.
Themes in the collection emerged from the experiences shared–like the memorable moment of meeting a childhood love for the first time–which resonate with readers and draw them in.
“A beautifully electric sensation charged across all of me. Without one word, I turned around and ran into my house to wipe away the face cream, style my hair and change into an outfit that was a statement of who I was. I wanted so badly for him to see me,” reads “My Love aka The Boy Across the Street”, an essay in the collection.
And while Black hopes that it will change readers and make them more aware of the common themes that bind us as a community, the process of writing I See Her… has changed her as well.
“My work on this project has informed my work as a therapist. I say that because by listening to women’s stories and learning more of what we face every day, I’ve been better able to create space within myself to be more relatable, compassionate, and accepting to others” said Black.
Born and raised in El Paso, TX, Jerrilyn Black is a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist currently residing in Washington, DC. While Jerrilyn has found healing through creative writing since childhood, I See Her…, is her first poetry collection. Jerrilyn loves all things pop culture, is at peace during walks in nature, and finds joy in a good healthy laugh. I See Her… is available now on Amazon in paperback (ISBN: 978-0578363332).
She is available for media interviews about self-published writing and poetry, and her new release.
Born and raised in El Paso, TX, Jerrilyn Black is a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist currently residing in Washington, DC. While Jerrilyn has found healing through creative writing since childhood, I See Her…, is her first poetry collection. Jerrilyn loves all things pop culture, is at peace during walks in nature, and finds joy in a good healthy laugh. I See Her… is available now on Amazon in paperback (ISBN: 978-0578363332).
