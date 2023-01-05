Babson College to Host Seventh Babson Connect Worldwide, the Premier Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Miami

Premier event convenes entrepreneurial leaders across the globe united by the pursuit of creating lasting social and economic impact.

/EIN News/ -- Wellesley, MA, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babson College, the global leader in entrepreneurship education, is set to host its signature event and entrepreneurial summit, Babson Connect Worldwide 2023, on February 2-4, in Miami, Florida.

This global business summit brings together world-renowned entrepreneurial leaders and educators, along with Babson alumni, faculty, parents, administrators, and friends. The three-day series of events is an opportunity for those across the global community to connect, exchange ideas, and be inspired.

“Babson Connect Worldwide is the premier gathering of entrepreneurial leaders,” said Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA’92, PhD. “It brings together our world renowned global alumni, friends, and experts to focus on engagement that is changing the face of entrepreneurship and creating lasting economic and social value globally.”

Featured Speakers and Panels:

Attendees will hear from some of today’s most influential entrepreneurs on topics ranging from sustainability to the future of franchising.

Somia Farid Silber ’15, Babson Trustee and President of Digital for Edible Brands, and Tariq Farid P’15, Founder and CEO, Edible Brands, will speak on the panel titled: “The Future of Franchising: Pathway to Wealth Creation and Global Opportunities to Scale.” Babson College President Spinelli will join this panel and share his franchising experience as co-founder of Jiffy Lube International.

In “The Business of Authenticity,” J. Alexander, Runway Coach and TV personality, will sit down with Aaron Walton ’83, the CEO / co-founder of Walton Isaacson (WI), a full-service advertising agency with locations in multiple cities across the country.

One of this year’s presentations is titled “Toward A Blue Economy: A Promise for Sustainable Growth Benefiting People and Planet.” Our planet’s oceans and seas cover 70 percent of the Earth’s surface, regulate our climate, and provide oxygen for life. In this session, attendees will learn about the emerging research driving new investment and blue business opportunities from an early World Bank pioneer in this space, and hear from experts in science and innovation driving this $3 trillion-$6 trillion economic ecosystem.

Award Recipients:

Another highlight will be the naming of Babson’s newest Academy of Distinguished Entrepreneurs® inductee Marc Bell ’89. Since its inception, the Academy has recognized and honored entrepreneurs who have contributed significantly to the development of free enterprise throughout the world. Bell is the co-founder, chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Terran Orbital Corporation, a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Bell also is an avid Broadway producer with two Tony Award-winning Broadway shows. Bell also will host a fireside chat at the summit on Saturday, February 4.

This year, there are two recipients for the Babson Global Changemaker award: Ramón Mendiola Sánchez ’86, P’20 ’21 ’23 and Pawan G. Patil, PhD. The Babson Global Changemaker award is designed to recognize members of the Babson community who have set something in motion in order to create positive change. The Institute for Social Innovation at Babson celebrates these changemakers and looks to promote Babson’s role in reshaping the world, whether that’s on campus, in the local community, or on a global scale.

Miami is an ideal host for Babson’s signature event as it’s the business and cultural hub for the U.S. and Central and South America. It’s a leading entrepreneurial city with rich cultural and diversity perspectives, and strong Babson ties. This past summer, Babson celebrated five years with its Miami campus, and welcomed the largest Blended Learning MBA Miami program cohort this September.

This is the seventh Babson Connect Worldwide event. Previous locations were inspiring destinations such as Madrid, Bangkok, Dubai, Cartagena, and Boston. Carla Curiel ’05, the Creator & CEO, Lanugo Media Inc., will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Curiel is an accomplished serial entrepreneur and Latina leader with vast experience in media.

Additional Featured Speakers: Sonia E. Arista, SVP, Chief Information Security Officer, Signify Health. Eric Johnson ’72, P’08, Trustee (ADE 2019) Chief Executive Officer, Baldwin Richardson Foods. Lelei TuiSamoa LeLaulu, Chairman, Earth Council Alliance. Alexandre Mars P’26 Founder and CEO, Epic and Blisce. Melissa Medina, President eMerge Americas. Cheryl Kiser, Executive Director, Institute for Social Innovation at Babson College. Lauri Union, Nulsen Family Executive Director, Bertarelli Institute for Family Entrepreneurship at Babson College.

About Babson College:

Based in Wellesley, MA, Babson College specializes in providing a premier business education through a unique entrepreneurial lens to produce highly effective leaders across all industries. Babson College has been revolutionizing business education since its founding in 1919 and is credited as the creator of entrepreneurship education. With a world-class alumni network that includes some of the most impactful executives in organizations of all kinds, Babson College prepares and empowers its students to become entrepreneurial leaders who add sustainable, economic, and social value everywhere. For more information visit: http://babson.edu/.







